The Little People, Big World family is about to get bigger, as Audrey Roloff is expecting her second child early next year. Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, announced their second pregnancy this past June, leaving many fans curious about the baby's sex. Well, the wait to find out whether Audrey Roloff is having a boy or girl is finally over. Yep, the expectant mom revealed the answer in an adorable video shared to Instagram Sunday.

After teasing the announcement to their followers, Audrey and Jeremy posted the sex reveal video to Instagram, finally revealing they’re expecting a baby... boy! “Did you guess right?” they captioned the vid. “We are surprised and can’t wait to be a family of four.”

To make matters even sweeter, the growing family of three celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby boy with blue icing cupcakes, peonies, and an explosion of blue fog. Talk about a creative reveal, right?

Needless to say, countless fans were excited about the couple's baby news.

Someone said: "Yesss!!! I squealed! So happy for you!"

"Ahhhh yay!!! So so happy for you!" one person commented. "Older sis little bro is the freaking sweetest!! So exciting! Congrats to your little fam."

A fan wrote: "Congratulations!!! Loved this reveal and video so much."

In case you didn't know already, the pair welcomed their first child, Ember, in September 2017. And Audrey has been open in the past about common parenting struggles, noting how both childbirth and breastfeeding can be incredibly difficult.

Two weeks following the birth of Ember, who is now 2, she posted on Instagram, “The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again... I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards.”

She went on to detail the pains of breastfeeding, including blistering, bruises, engorgement, and more, stating: “ I can't believe I'm saying this, but the pain that I've experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions.”

The star has also been transparent about needing guidance during motherhood, sharing to Instagram: “Attention momapreneurs... how do you do it? If you're a mom that works from home, runs your own shop, or started your own business, I would love to hear your advice!”

This time around, however, mama Audrey will be experiencing motherhood as a pro, and Jeremy Roloff is no less excited. "We’ve got some exciting news: Ember Jean is going to be a big sister!" Jeremy wrote on his own Instagram when announcing baby number two. "We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family."

Although the couple is celebrating the wonderful news of an expected baby boy, they are a couple like any other. Audrey recently opened up about relationship struggles with her husband, stating, according to People: “We fight, struggle, cry, and face challenges just like anyone." She also revealed that she and Jeremy had “long tearful conversations” full of “hurtful remarks,” and that social media doesn’t always give you the full picture.

The couple even recently released a book on their journey, A Love Letter Life, and have been honest about their ups and downs as a couple. Regardless, the two are strong than ever, and they can't wait to meet their baby boy in January.