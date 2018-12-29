Is Costco Open On New Year's Day? You Might Want To Be Prepared

We are all living in that uncomfortable no-man's land these days: somewhere between Christmas and New Year's, where we wander about aimless and confused. Wondering what day it is, whether we work, where we are supposed to be... and just as importantly, what stores are actually open? Despite the fact that this comes around every year, I'm always surprised by it. As are most of the people I know. So with that in mind, let's all find out together whether or not Costco is open on New Year's Day.

It's always tough to decide how to feel about stores being open or closed for the holidays, isn't it? On the one hand, I like to think we're all pretty decent humans who want to see everyone get a chance to celebrate the holidays, so stores being closed seems like a good thing. On the other hand, some of us are notoriously poor planners who run out of the most ridiculous things at the weirdest times, so the probability of wandering the aisles looking for bulk toilet paper with a New Year's Eve hangover seems like a real possibility. If the store in question is open on New Year's Day, that is.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

For those of us who fall into that second group, we're going to have to rally and do a little planning this year. Because Costco Warehouses across the country are, indeed, closed on New Year's Day, according to the Costco website. Warehouse hours on New Year's Eve will be from 9 am to 6 pm, so if you think you might run out of something vital you will have plenty of time to get to the store on New Year's Eve.

Trust me, stock up on toilet paper if you think of it. Also please remember to help yourself to a Costco chili dog or two. Just because you probably deserve it.

And speaking of deserving something, can we all just agree that the Costco employees definitely deserve a day off after the craziness of the holiday season? I mean sure, I know I'm a perfectly delightful person when I'm out shopping in the hot, sweaty stores at Christmas... elbowing my way through throngs of people to buy presents I'll have forgotten by Dec. 26... always hungry and thirsty and a little disoriented. But I'm sure Costco employees have dealt with their fair share of frustrating customers over the season trying to enjoy the low, low prices and unforgiving lights. I think they've earned a lovely day of rest to reboot before seeing any of us again, don't you?

I think there's a reason Costco was named by Glassdoor as one of the top employers of 2017: They take care of their staff. Whether they are offering health benefits, vacation pay, free turkeys for Thanksgiving, or store closures to guarantee days off for the holidays, they seem to want their employees to be happy.

So let's all do our part and try to remember to get our stuff done on Monday, shall we?

