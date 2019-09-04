Every since I was young, I've had a fear of pregnancy. And not just being pregnant myself, but being around anyone who is pregnant. Though I know the babies are safe in their mothers' womb, I've always worried the slightest touch would cause them to be harmed. Similarly, I've grown fearful of newborn babies because there are so many things that can happen to them, too — especially while they're sleeping. With co-sleeping becoming more popular for parents, one of the main questions I (and many others) have is this one: "Is it safe for a newborn to sleep on my chest?"

There are a few different factors to consider. Though many parents let their newborns fall asleep on their chest, WebMD noted that when your baby sleeps on their chest, their risk for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) becomes higher. As the site explained, when your baby is in this position, it increases the chances of them being smothered because their face may be covered. This usually occurs when the parent falls asleep while the child is sleeping, too. That's why your level of alertness is truly the most important thing to keep in mind.

"It's okay to let a newborn baby sleep on your chest as long as you don't fall asleep too," Jean Moorjani, M.D., a pediatrician at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, tells Romper.

"If you're awake, it's perfectly fine to watch them snooze on your chest. If you feel sleepy, then put your baby in their crib or bassinet."

In fact, Parenting noted that letting your newborn sleep on your chest actually improves the relationship between baby and child because of the skin-to-skin contact. Likewise, the Cleveland Clinic noted that skin-to-skin contact can even enhance brain development.

haveseen/Fotolia

Sleeping on a parent's chest can help babies to feel calmer, too. Research conducted by Dr. Nils Bergman, a pediatrician at the University of Cape Town in South Africa and founder of the "Kangaroo Mother Care" movement, found that babies' hearts "were under up to three times more stress when they slept in a cot, rather than on their mother's chest," reported The Telegraph. The sleeping patterns of 16 infants were analyzed for the study, the results of which emphasized the benefits of skin-to-skin touch.

Yet another reason why babies might like to sleep on your chest: the sound of your heartbeat.

"It reproduces the in utero environment where mom’s pulse was the primary and constant sound the baby heard," Nicole Porter, Ph.D., a sleep and fatigue specialist, told Romper for a previous article. "It's familiar and comforting."

So, what should a parent do when looking at the debatable facts of each option? Although letting your baby sleep on your chest does have some perks, parents should take the advice of their doctor and make sure that they don't nod off along with their baby. If you must place your baby on your chest to get them to fall asleep, try transporting them to their bassinet and placing them on their back after they've drifted off.

This post was originally published on 7/9/2019. It was updated on 9/4/2019.