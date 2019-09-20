The 71st Emmy Awards are just a few short days away and fashion-watchers and celeb fanatics are, of course, gearing up to see who makes a splash on the red carpet this year. One of them could be a familiar face who typically wows the crowd and the press with her sense of style and understated glamour. So will Kirsten Dunst be at the Emmys in 2019 as many are hoping? It’s a bit of guessing game, but there's a chance she'll make an appearance on Sunday night.

Dunst is no stranger to award shows, of course, even when she hasn’t been nominated, as is the case this year. The actress appeared at the 2016 Emmys when she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for Fargo, and the 2018 ceremony to support her fiancé Jesse Plemons and his own acting nods. But they both skipped the event in 2017 when neither were nominated. So this year is very much up in the air.

It's possible she could make an appearance on Sunday, though, as she recently expressed how she'd appreciate more recognition for her work. "I’ve never been recognized in my industry,” Dunst recently told SiriusXM’s Larry Flick. She was on the show to promote her Showtime series On Becoming a God In Central Florida, according to CNN. "It'd be nice to be recognized by your peers.”

Dunst has some reasons why she thinks she’s been overlooked for big awards; she was nominated once for an Emmy in 2016 for Fargo and recently received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. “I am so chill. Maybe I don't play the game enough," she told Flick. "But then I do, I mean, I do everything I'm supposed to. It's not like I'm rude or like, not doing publicity or anything."

The actress also astutely noted that her projects and work over the years have a penchant for getting delayed gratitude from the press and the public. “Remember when Marie Antoinette — y'all panned it? And now you all love. Remember Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned. Now you all love it," she said. "It's, like, interesting for me."

In 2018, however, Dunst proved that she didn’t need to be nominated in order to get some press attention at the Emmys. A funny moment occurred during the ceremony when the camera caught her and Plemons crouched in the aisle trying to find their seats. It happened when The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alex Borstein was announced as the winner of best supporting actress and stood up into the aisle. Behind her, squatting on their heels, the couple can be seen trying to look unobtrusive.

Dunst took hold of the hilarity by posting a screenshot of the moment on her Instagram. "Couldn’t find our seats," she captioned the post.

The evening also marked the first red-carpet appearance for Dunst since giving birth several months earlier, according to TIME. What's more, she made People's best-dressed list for the night with her stunning navy gown.

So will she wow crowds once again this year? Well, looks like we'll know for sure on Sunday, Sept. 22, when the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards air on Fox.