During the Easter holiday season, schedules can get hectic and ingredients can be inadvertently left off of the to-buy list in the days leading up to the big day. When you are preparing Easter dinner for 20 hungry relatives on top of planning an epic Easter egg hunt and filling Easter baskets for your kids, it's easy to think that you can just run up the street to your local grocery store if you need a something last minute. But, because it's a holiday, you may be left wondering "Is Kroger open on Easter Sunday?"

According to Good Housekeeping, most Kroger stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Easter Sunday this year. Of course, you'll want to double check your local store to ensure that they will be running on this exact schedule, but for the majority of Kroger stores, this should be the case. So, when April 21 rolls around and you realize that you are completely out of brown sugar and the slow-cooker ham you decided to make for Easter dinner calls for a whole cup, you can rest assured that Kroger has you covered.

In the United States, Kroger operates 2,764 grocery retail stores, according to their website. Not all stores hold the name "Kroger" though. Stores in different regions may operate under banner names like Ralph's, Baker's or Pick 'N Save just to name a few, but they are all part of the Kroger family of brands. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, many of these stores are also open on Easter Sunday, following suit of their flagship Kroger stores.

Shopping on Easter may not be ideal for anyone, but luckily, if you absolutely have to run to the grocery store for something, you can depend on Kroger and their cheerful employees to save your Sunday. Historically, Easter isn't the only holiday that Kroger stays open for. I remember one particular Thanksgiving when my husband made a mad dash to our local Kroger for baby formula because we had regretfully forgotten to stock up on the one thing our baby needed in the rush to make sure we had all of the food to feed all of the other people in our family that day. Thankfully, Kroger was there for us (and our poor baby who we had shamefully forgotten about) and my husband thanked the employees profusely that our baby would not starve on Thanksgiving that year.

Kroger isn't just open for your grocery shopping needs. If you're traveling on Easter Sunday and happen to live near one of Kroger's 1,537 fuel centers, you can fill up at Kroger before heading to any number of Easter gatherings. And while you're filling up, don't forget to run inside and grab a bouquet of flowers for your Aunt Linda, because you know she worked hard to make Easter dinner for you and your family and you want to show her how much you appreciate her.

If you don't happen to have a Kroger or one of their banner stores nearby, Good Housekeeping reported that grocery stores like Vons, Albertsons, Trader Joe's, Save-Mart, ShopRite, and Whole Foods will be open on Easter Sunday. And if you need something non-food related that you can't find within the aisles of a grocery store, most Walmart stores will be open on Easter Sunday this year as well. This works out great for anyone who waits until the last minute to build their kids Easter baskets and stuff candy into eggs to hide (raises my own hand).