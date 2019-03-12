Someone pop a bottle of rosé because Denise Richards made her debut on Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and there's plenty of drama to go around. As with any newcomer to the cast, fans wonder whether the rest of the Housewives will welcome Denise with open arms or if there's a feud just waiting to boil over. So is Lisa Vanderpump friends with Denise Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? The reality stars might have had a few bumps in the road, but they seem to be getting along just fine.

While Denise is new to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has lived in the 90210 and has been friends with a few Housewives, both past and present. As of now, Denise's closest friend in the cast is Brandi Glanville, who has been in a feud with Lisa since Season 3. Luckily, Lisa went on Watch What Happens Life with Any Cohen and claimed that she had "no problem" with Denise's friendship with Brandi.

"I'm okay with that," Lisa stated. "Everybody finds their friendships. I have no problem with that whatsoever." That being said, there have been a few reports claiming that it hasn't all been smooth sailing when it comes to Denise and Lisa's relationship.

Bravo on YouTube

In Sept. 2018, a source close to Lisa claimed to Radar Online that Denise and Lisa were butting heads while filming RHOBH. “Lisa is fuming over Denise joining the cast and the two of them are definitely going to be going at it,” the source claimed. “She feels like Denise is trying to dethrone her and really just thinks that Denise is an entitled b*tch!”

However, in an exclusive with Us Weekly in Oct. 2018, a source revealed that Lisa wasn't speaking to any of her RHOBH costars — except for Denise. "There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” the source told Us Weekly. "The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast."

Meanwhile, another source told the publication that it was the cast's decision not to talk to Lisa. Then a third source claimed that Denise was the only cast member who was willing to shoot with Lisa for Season 9.

“She’s feeling this all out because she’s a newbie and is still adjusting to the insanity whereas the other women are more comfortable with each other,” the source said. “She’s like a fish out of water. She’s harmless and sweet but does not know her place yet.”

Regardless of the beef that may or may not have happened between Lisa and Denise early on and all the drama that seems to be circulating around Lisa during Season 9, Denise revealed that all the women have been open to having her around RHOBH.

"Honestly, the women have been so welcoming of me, and I right away really liked all of them," Denise told the Chicago Tribune. "I had such a great time, and I think they're beautiful, strong women, and no matter what goes on, any sort of discord between any of them at any time, they’re still there for each other to support one another, and I love that about them. And so right away, I felt very comfortable and immediately liked them."

Although neither Lisa nor Denise have directly spoken up about their relationship, it seems like both parties are certainly open to friendship. But, we'll see how the rest of Season 9 unfolds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays on Bravo.