Imagine what it would be like to see Meghan Markle at the Met Gala. Wearing some sort of amazing haute couture dress, perhaps with her husband Prince Harry there to escort her. Or perhaps not. Recently there has been speculation about whether or not Markle would be going to the Met Gala, a sighting everyone would love, but unfortunately it sounds like the Duchess of Sussex will be a no-show.

Since the beginning of the year, Markle has been laying low, like super low, almost Marlene Dietrich-level low. She has mostly been cocooned up in Canada since she and Prince Harry dropped the bombshell news that they were planning to step back from royal life. Since then, she has packed up and left the United Kingdom, opting instead to live in a mansion on Vancouver Island off the west coast of British Columbia with her husband Prince Harry and 9-month-old son Archie.

Despite her disappearance from the public eye, rumors continue to swirl about what Markle's future plans might be. The latest? British tabloid The Sun reported that she would join the editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful at the Met Gala in May. The report kind of made sense, considering the two worked together last year as Markle guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue. The two even sat down to discuss their collaboration in a behind-the-scenes interview that was shared on Markle's Sussex Royal Instagram in February.

While Enninful and Markle appeared to get along quite well with each other in the clip from Instagram, there are no plans for the two to go to the Met Gala together. British Vogue spokeswoman Emily Hallie told HuffPost that the reports of the two hitting the Met Gala together were "categorically false." So there goes that dream.

Fortunately, Markle fans won't have to wait much longer to see her out in public. It has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace that she will join the rest of the royal family, including her in-laws the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at the Commonwealth Day services on March 9 at Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry is already in the United Kingdom finishing up a round of royal duties before the couple's official end to being senior members of the royal family while Markle remains in Canada.

Markle's future plans remain unclear, but it seems like the world is ready to welcome the philanthropist/actress back into the spotlight whenever that may happen.