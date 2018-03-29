In the south at least, Easter is typically celebrated with huge family gatherings filled with delicious southern staples such as ham (and/or fried chicken), collards, potato salad, and macaroni and cheese. And if all the cousins and other children are there, you can guarantee there will most definitely be an Easter egg hunt. Trust. All of this happens after church of course, where the girls will wear their best spring hats and the boys will be dressed in their spring vests. But what if after church, you realize you forgot some Easter necessities? Is Publix open on Easter? The horror if you forgot the main event. You may not be invited back to the family Easter gathering next year, bless your heart.

According to the Publix website, "all stores and pharmacies will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 1." However, they'll be back on April 2 for you to get your Publix sub sandwich fix or grab a gallon of that delicious sweet tea. Publix is headquartered and founded in Florida, which I suppose would be considered "southern," so it's no wonder they're closed on Easter so employees can spend time with their families and loved ones on what is a pretty special holiday for many religious southern folks. And even if you're not religious, the Easter bunny has to make an appearance, right? And those employees don't want to miss their kids' excited faces on Easter morning any more than you would.

In my opinion, Publix is pretty great about letting their employees be home with their families on major holidays, as they're also closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas day.

So I'm warning you now to stock up on all your Easter Sunday staples now — which isn't really a bad thing considering all of Publix's Easter deals happening. According to the I Heart Publix blog, there are some major Easter candy deals going on, including Mars candy as low as $1.05 a bag. And according to the Publix weekly ad, you can find savings on floral (Easter lilies anyone?), ham, wine, pasta salad, and other items in the deli and bakery. The Publix Premium Semi-Boneless Ham Half is only $1.69 per pound, and you can get Natura Pinot Noir wine for two for $11.99. Need butter for those mashed potatoes or corn on the cob? Publix has Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter, two for $5. And this is the good butter, y'all.

And it wouldn't be Easter without some greens, right? The Eat Smart Green Beans are two for $4 (and of course, you can also put that Irish butter on those beans). Is your family more of an Easter turkey kind of group instead of Easter ham? Publix has you covered there, too, with the GreenWise turkey going for $1.69 per pound. In the bakery section, you can get Easter-decorated cupcakes for $4.49 for six, and even a massive chocolate chip cookie, which is also decorated for Easter.

As frustrating as it may be for you to realize you forgot something or are in desperate need of some groceries on Easter Sunday, kudos to Publix and other companies like Publix who are closed on the holiday, allowing their employees to spend time with their families. Especially since you know the people making the big bucks at corporate are most definitely at home with their families on major holidays while hourly employees could be stuck working. With all these Easter deals Publix is offering this week, you better head in there fast before they're wiped out. Stock up this week and enjoy spending time with your family on Easter instead of wandering the aisles of Publix.

