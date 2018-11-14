It's your worst fear: Your entire family is over for Thanksgiving dinner, including your in-laws with, well... high expectations. You're juggling the turkey and four different side dishes when you realize... you're missing the crucial ingredient for your mother-in-law's favorite dish. The horror! Then comes the million dollar question: Is Publix open on Thanksgiving? After all, this will make all the difference in the success of your Thanksgiving meal (and, of course, your mother-in-law's happiness).

OK, this scenario might not actually be your worst fear, or even in your top 10, but it's still pretty stressful. While ideally you won't be sprinting into any grocery store on Thanksgiving, Publix won't be the one to bail you out if you find yourself in this situation. Despite what their site says, "All Publix locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day," so that employees can spend the holiday with their loved ones, a Publix customer service rep tells Romper. Should you forget something (and quite frankly, it seems inevitable) you'll have to head to another grocery store, like Safeway or Kroger, which are both open on turkey day.

The best way to avoid a last minute mad dash to a supermarket, of course, is to plan carefully. Instead of relying on your memory during your massive, pre-Thanksgiving shop, spend some time gathering up your recipes and making a detailed shopping list of everything you everything you need, including the specific amounts.

Lucky for you, Publix has you covered for this part. Not only do they have an entire database of almost 2,500 recipes to peruse while planning your Thanksgiving feast, each one comes with a shopping list so you know exactly what you need to purchase to create the dish. Add each individual recipe's shopping list to your "master" shopping list at the top of the page, and you'll end up with a comprehensive list of everything you need for your entire meal. Check off the supplies on your smartphone as you shop or, if you're old-fashioned like me, stay organized with pen and paper. If you want to make things really easy, you can even select all your groceries on their website and have the groceries delivered or available for pick-up. The more organized you are during your recipe planning and shopping, the less chaotic Thanksgiving Day will be. Well, hopefully.

As you probably know — or will soon figure out — hosting the Thanksgiving meal is not cheap. Once you've compiled your grocery list, whether it's days before Thanksgiving or a last-minute, day-of run, make sure to check out the digital coupons offered on the Publix website. They're organized into categories, like "Baking," "Dairy," and "Beverage," so you won't have to waste any time scouring through mailings and printing out paper coupons. If you're serving a big meal this Thanksgiving, every bit of savings counts.

It probably goes without saying, but don't forget to be a little nicer than necessary if you do wind up heading to any grocery store on Thanksgiving Day. These employees are forgoing their own family meals to work, and they're undoubtedly dealing with disgruntled Thanksgiving shoppers, too. Some extra patience and a smile can go a long way.

Publix is here to help you plan your Thanksgiving feast oh-so-carefully, and hopefully eliminate the need for any same-day shopping. If the best-laid plans go awry, call around to other grocery stores in your area to find one that's open before you hop in the car. Publix, on the other hand, is taking a well-deserved Thanksgiving break.