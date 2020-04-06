If it's been a while since you took a trip to the grocery store (thanks, alternate reality) and you wake up on Easter Sunday having completely forgotten to plan your family's typical brunch for the day, can you still go shopping? Is Trader Joe's open on Easter 2020? Unfortunately, foodies who fawn over everything Trader Joe's has to offer will need to stock up on their favorite goods ahead of time, because all locations will be closed on April 12.

Most Trader Joe's locations will be open on Saturday, April 11, so if you plan to snack on some delicious Buffalo Chicken Dip or want to smear Cinnamon Bun Spread all over the pancakes you made for Easter breakfast, that's your best bet to shop for tasty treats. You will definitely want to check with your local store for opening and closing times, but most stores are open from either 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., per the Trader Joe's website. In response to COVID-19, all stores currently reserve the first hour of business to allow only seniors over the age of 60 and those with disabilities who require assistance shopping to shop safely, so be sure to plan accordingly.

Additionally, certain Trader Joe's locations are currently closed on a rotating basis to allow for extra deep cleaning and decontamination in areas with high exposure to coronavirus. To see if your local store is impacted by a coronavirus closure, you can check the store's website.

Have no fear, if you get in a jam and absolutely must make a last-minute grocery run to grab necessities like coffee or eggs, Whole Foods and Safeway chain stores are open for business on Easter Sunday. And if you've put off decorating for the big day until the last minute, most Walmart stores will also be open so that you can still help your family's celebration feel festive.