Whatever your plans are for the 3-day weekend this September, you'll probably want to include some snacks as well. And fans of the popular grocer will want to know whether or not Trader Joe's will be open on Labor Day 2020. This is crucial info if you want to close out the summer with a Watermelon Cucumber Cooler in hand.

Trader Joe's fans have no reason to worry. "Trader Joe's stores will be open our current normal operating hours on Labor Day," as a company rep tells Romper. Check out your local Trader Joe's opening hours for more info about your particular store. (Some locations offer early shopping hours for senior shoppers or people with disabilities, so it's a good idea to double-check the hours anyway.)

Deciding what to buy for your 3-day weekend may be the only tricky part. For starters, there are plenty of Trader Joe's summer snacks on hand, including ready-made smoothies and frozen fruit bars. Lunch and dinner plans can be super simple, too. For an easy menu, pick up ingredients for no-cook summer meals such as a Panzanella salad or Avocado summer rolls. Whether you're enjoying a socially distanced picnic or just noshing on popcorn while watching Netflix, Trader Joe's fans will have plenty to celebrate (and eat) this Labor Day weekend.