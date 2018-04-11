On Wednesday afternoon, TMZ reported that Khloé Kardashian was having early contractions and that her mom and sisters were on their way to Ohio to be with her. It's strange timing, since Tuesday afternoon's news cycle was largely made up of rumors that her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, had allegedly cheated on her once in October and just this past weekend. Given the media attention around their relationship, it's fair to wonder whether Tristan Thompson is in Cleveland for Khloé Kardashian giving birth, right? Romper's requests for comment from both Thompson and Kardashian's teams regarding the cheating allegations were not immediately returned.

The family hasn't confirmed or addressed anything on their social media accounts, so it's not 100 percent that the family is actually on their way to the midwest for Khloé or that she's actually having contractions, as TMZ reported. She is, however, due this month, so the timing could certainly make sense. TMZ reported that Kris Jenner has already flown out from Los Angeles and that her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, were planning on leaving this Thursday or Friday.

Earlier this week, Kim and Kourtney were posting selfies from vacation from Turks and Caicos, so it's unclear whether they're first flying home to Calabasas or if those pics were #latergrams. Either way, it looks like the Kardashian fam has been mobilized. So what about Thompson?

Thompson is based in Cleveland, which is why Khloé moved out there for her third trimester. It was always the plan to have the baby out there, and Khloé previously revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that she expects Thompson to be with her in the delivery room when she goes into labor. The Cleveland Cavaliers, the team he plays for, has a home game on Wednesday, so if Khloé really is going into labor, he'll be in town.

More to come...