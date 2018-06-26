This fourth of July, millions of Americans will have backyard barbecues and watch fireworks (maybe virtually) in honor of the country we call home. Many will prep and plan with the help of superstores that have it all, but will inevitably forget something essential. Is Walmart open on the fourth of July for you to run out and grab that forgotten pack of hamburger buns, or will you wind up eating a mustard-covered patty sans bread?

Even in the middle of a pandemic, picking something up last-minute at Walmart could be necessary to keep everyone happy during your at-home celebration. Maybe you promised your kids that they could wade in their kiddie pool under the blazing sun all day, but you haven’t re-stocked your supply of sunscreen since last year’s beach trip. Or perhaps you forgot to add actual hot dogs to the list when you placed your last online grocery delivery order. Even the most proactive planner can't always account for what the day-of will bring, but like always, Walmart has you covered if you need to mask up and run to the store last minute.

Walmart stores across the country will be open on July 4th, according to the company’s holiday schedule. Store hours and services may vary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you should be able to pop into your local store for any last-minute needs. Curious what the hours are for your local store? Just plug your zip code into Walmart.com's store locator to find hours, holiday closings, and information about specialty departments like pharmacy and photo.

You likely have taken advantage of this in the past few months, but Walmart does offer online shopping options, so customers can choose items, put them in their virtual cart, and pick them up in the store or have them delivered. Many locations even offer same-day pickup, so when you remember mid-shower that you forgot the ingredients for the s’mores you promised your kids, it will only take a few clicks on your phone to have them set aside and ready for pickup.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Run out of paper towels, diapers, or laundry detergent? Those can be picked up or delivered that day, too — even on the fourth of July. Most July 4th essentials are available for same-day pickup and many grocery items can be delivered straight to your door. So, whether you need pool toys, allergy meds, bug spray, hot dogs, or have a hankering for those iconic red, white, and blue pops, you can get it all one way or another from Walmart. For those who like to plan ahead, Walmart has everything you need to create the perfect at-home Independence Day celebration. You can have some pretty sweet items like this charcoal grill ($50, Walmart), this unicorn float ($57, Walmart), and even this patio-worthy picnic table ($199, Walmart).

And if you're looking to outfit the family in new red, white, and blue duds, Walmart's got your back. They have everything from onesies to adorable tutus to flag tees for men and women. And don't forget decorations. Walmart offers banners; flags; red, white, and blue lights; and even piñatas. If you do end up shopping at Walmart this holiday, you won't be alone. You'll be one of the nearly 265 million shoppers Walmart reports in their 11,500 stores each week. With their affordable prices, it's hard to stay away.