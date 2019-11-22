If you find yourself in a jam having forgotten something important (like drinks or a hostess gift) on Turkey Day, you might find yourself frantically wondering: Is Walmart is open on Thanksgiving Day?

Good news... that yellow smiley face would never disappoint its people. The retailer is keeping its normal store hours on Thursday, Nov. 28, but not all Walmart locations open and close at the same time. Some are open 24 hours, and others close at 11 p.m. or midnight. So if you wake up in a cold sweat realizing you forgot something key, a quick Google search will reveal your closest store's hours so you can be sure you won’t be pulling up to a dark, locked building when all you need is copious amounts of butter.

If you’re the kind of person who likes to avoid serious crowds, keep in mind that Walmart’s Black Friday event actually starts at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. As people finish up their share of pumpkin pie (or pecan, it’s a divisive dessert) and the clock inches closer to 6, the store will likely start to fill up with eager shoppers looking to score the best deals on electric scooters, instant pots, tablets, and much more, per the Walmart Black Friday ad.

Of course it’s best to secure all the many things you’ll need days before Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t always happen. So if you find yourself making an evening dash to Walmart to buy some vanilla ice cream to pair with your favorite pie (um pumpkin, obviously) you may end up scoring an awesome Black Friday deal too.