Having an early Thanksgiving dinner used to mean you could squeeze a nap in before pie time, but now that certain Black Friday deals start early, it means you have time to get some holiday shopping done before the clock even strikes midnight. If you’re wondering what time Walmart opens on Black Friday, you may be happy to hear that the deals actually start on Turkey Day. The Walmart Black Friday event starts in stores at 6 p.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 28.

A quick call to my local Walmart confirmed that on Nov. 29 (actual Black Friday) the store will be keeping its normal hours. This is not quite as black and white as it seems, however, because Walmart’s hours vary depending on the store. (There are two stores near me, for example; one is open 24 hours and the other is open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.) The best thing to do is Google your local store to confirm its operating hours, and then you’ll know they’ll be the same as usual on Black Friday. Regardless of their normal hours, all stores will be opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving night, but if your store is 24 hours, then lucky you, the deals will run all night.

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

According to the Walmart Black Friday ad, the retailer is offering major savings on everything from the Little Tikes Princess Cottage, wooden swing sets, and Chromebooks, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that they’re expecting lines and crowds to form outside before doors even open on Thursday (the kind Walmart employee I spoke with made a point to tell me this). This is all the more incentive to wrap up pie time early, pour hot cider or coffee into a travel mug and head to Walmart to get in line. But if you'd rather browse from the comfort of your home, you can start shopping Walmart deals online as early as Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET, per the ad.