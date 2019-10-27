Jed Duggar Joined Instagram & Now Fans Think A New Courtship Is On The Horizon

The Duggars aren't big on social media before marriage, which might have something to do with a rumor that single siblings can't join Instagram before entering a courtship, aka a serious relationship. Although this speculation has never been proven (even Jessa Duggar denied it), there have been a few instances when a Duggar joined social media shortly before dating someone. And now that Jed Duggar is on Instagram, some fans think he's next to start a courtship.

Jed aka Jedidiah is the the twin of Jeremiah, and is 20 years old. But the reality star hasn't been on social media up until Saturday, finally joining Instagram under the handle "Jed_Duggar."

"Enjoying the Grand Opening of the new local @7brewcoffee just down the road from my house! #7brew#saturday," he captioned his first post, a shot of himself posing with Jeremiah and two friends. Jed didn't tag the pals, but he did tag Jeremiah to the Duggar family's account. It's kind of interesting that Jed has an Instagram, while Jeremiah doesn't Hmm.

As it turns out, I'm not the only one who has suspicions about Jed's love life.

"Welcome to insta!' one fan commented on the post. "Why did you decide to join? Courtship?"

Someone else wrote on Reddit: "My guess is this is a courtship-they really we’re talking him up in the last episode."

"Courting just in time for next wedding season!" another commenter chimed in.

"Well he featured quite a bit last ep and they made a point of him talking about courting/his 'ideal woman,' so you know, naturally this time next year he’ll have a baby," one person penned.

Speaking of courting, Jed did talk about it a lot in the most recent episode of Counting On, explaining how his dream partner “loves the lord and is very respectful to her parents," according to In Touch Weekly.

As for Jed's potential love interest? A name hasn't been thrown out yet, but there have been rumblings about a Duggar possibly dating a Caldwell, aka a sister of Kendra Caldwell (Joe Duggar's wife). It's possible fans guessed incorrectly that Jason Duggar is the one dating Kendra's sibling, and it is in fact Jed.

Of course, this is all speculation and it's possible Jed is on Instagram for fun. Jana Duggar has an Instagram, for instance, and she recently admitted she's in no rush to get married.

"If I was sitting here waiting to get married, I think that would be more depressing but instead, I really look at this as, OK what are other things that I could be doing right now that maybe I can’t do later?" she recently explained, according to Us Weekly. "I’ve really enjoyed the different opportunities that I’ve had [like] travel; even still being able to travel with my family that maybe my married siblings can’t do."

Bottom line? Jed is only 20, and he doesn't have to get married anytime soon. That being said, however, I wouldn't be surprised if the Counting On star announces a courtship sooner than later. Stay tuned.