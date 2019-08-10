Ah, sibling love — there's nothing in this world quite like it. Sure, you may fight like cats and dogs as children. That's just what siblings do. But you can bet if anyone messes with your brother or sister, they'll have you to personally answer to. When they're little, though, their bond is so innocent and pure. And Jenna Bush Hager's photos of her daughters snuggling their newborn brother are basically the sweetest.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host and her husband Henry Hager welcomed their third child — a baby boy named Henry Harold "Hal" Hager — on Aug. 2. (They also have two daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3.) As Today reported, the couple's newest addition was named after his father, Henry — and his middle name comes from Jenna's grandfather, Harold Welch, who is the father of former first lady Laura Bush.

"Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold 'Hal' Hager!" the proud mom of three wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding Hal next to her husband. "Hal came into the world Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter." Take a look at the sweet photo for yourself, below!

Since baby Hal made his big arrival, Bush Hager has shared several Instagram photos of her son meeting and snuggling with various family members and friends. Hearts melted across the nation, I'm sure, when Bush Hager shared photos of Mila and Poppy meeting Hal for the first time. "And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother," she captioned an Instagram post featuring three swoon-worthy shots of the meeting.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, Bush Hager took to her Instagram Story to share more sweet moments between her daughters and their baby brother, People reported. "Morning snuggles," she captioned a photo of Mila cradling Hal in her arms.

"I love you baby bro," she wrote on a photo showing a smiling Poppy with her face close to the newborn.

(Soooo precious, right?)

Other notable moments shared by Bush Hager so far include a carousel of photos featuring her twin sister, Barbara, visiting Hal at the hospital. "Visitor number one: hours after babe’s birth, this one comes with donuts and tacos. #sistersfirst #tacosforthewin," she captioned the Instagram post.

And as USA Today reported, Hoda Kotb and her daughter, Haley, also visited Hal before they left the hospital. "Look who came to visit. Swipe to see the moment my heart-melted," Bush Hager wrote. (Seriously, though, prepare yourself for cuteness overload.)

Bush Hager's Today co-worker Savannah Guthrie dropped by to formally welcomed her baby boy as well. "Look who came to visit!!! Hal loves @savannahguthrie, of course. Friendship is hereditary," she wrote on Instagram.

Judging by the photos, baby Hal isn't lacking in the snuggle department. Not one bit. It's clear, too, that Mila and Poppy are already amazing big sisters to their baby brother. Congrats to Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager on their newest addition!