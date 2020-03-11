Just hours after making the exciting announcement that her baby boy has officially arrived, a very happy Jenna Dewan shared a sweet photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn son, Callum, with her followers on Instagram.

The new mom of two announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she and fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed their first child together — a son named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee — last week, on March 6. "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," Dewan captioned the birth announcement post. "Welcome to the world you little angel!"

Now that we've all been introduced to her little angel, Dewan has shared an intimate, sweet look at her life with Callum. On Tuesday evening, Dewan shared a photo of herself breastfeeding Callum on her Instagram Story that is full of that new mom glow. In the selfie with her baby boy, whose face is nestled close to her chest, Dewan wrote that she's "So. Happy."

Dewan, who shares a 6-year-old daughter named Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, is obviously so thrilled to be a mom to a newborn again. Also on Tuesday night, she shared a photo of her son's feet, adorned in an ankle bracelet while enjoying the rainy Los Angeles weather in subsequent snapshots on her Instagram Story.

As for Kazee, it seems he's just as over the moon as Dewan. On Tuesday, the first-time father shared a close-up photo of him holding Callum's tiny hand to announce the news of his birth. "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same," he captioned the sweet photo on Instagram. "Welcome to the earth, star child." And with that, it's safe to say more loving and touching moments like these are sure to come with the new family of four.