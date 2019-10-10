It's difficult to know exactly how your first child will react when they find out they're going to be a big brother or sister. For reference, please see every "pregnancy reveal gone wrong" video on YouTube. Sometimes kids are super excited, sometimes they're kind of mad at the realization that they're going to have to share space in their parents' hearts with a new baby. It's truly a crap shoot. So when Jenna Dewan who's pregnant revealed her daughter Everly's reaction to the big news that baby is on the way, it looks like she might have been one of the lucky ones. Because it totally could have gone another way.

The 38-year-old World Of Dance host announced last month that she is expecting her second child with actor boyfriend Steve Kazee. This will be the first baby the couple will welcome together as she shares her 6-year-old daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum. Dewan recently opened up in an interview with People and shared that she is super excited about becoming a mom again, and she's certainly not the only member of the family to be ecstatic over the news. It seems her daughter Everly is over the moon to become a big sister as well.

"[Everly] said she’s waited her whole life for a sibling. 'I’ve waited my whole life for this, Mom.' It is so cute," the expectant mama told People.

Dewan went on to explain that Everly is making sure everyone else she meets is excited about the new baby too. As she told People, "She is going around lifting up my shirt to literally anyone, and goes 'I'm going to be a big sister! Did you know there’s a baby in my mommy’s belly? Do you want to touch it?’ She will just lift up my shirt. She kisses [my belly]."

Everly's excitement and enthusiasm are clearly infectious, because both Kazee and Dewan are waxing rhapsodic over their upcoming addition to the family. When news hit that the two were expecting, Kazee shared a sweet photo of Dewan cradling her bump on his Instagram.

"Well...the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!" the dad-to-be captioned the photo. "I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with."

Kazee went on to share how much he has loved becoming a member of Everly's family. "Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it," Kazee wrote on Instagram. "I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."

It seems to me that the secret behind Everly's excitement about becoming a big sister is all the positivity in her household. How could she not be excited with all the love streaming out of Dewan and Kazee?It's clearly going to be one big happy household.