I think we can all agree that parking garages are a recipe for disaster, especially if you're at the mall with your kids. Think about it: you've been out shopping and surrounded by loads of people who are also driving their cars. Maybe you've been doing kid-specific activities at the mall and you're tired and you have to try to find your car. Much like Jennifer Garner looking for her car after going to Build-A-Bear, you might want a good sense of humor about the whole situation. Also a key fob with a battery that works.

The 13 Going On 30 actress is mom to three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 13-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina, and 7-year-old son Samuel. Garner often shares some of her best mom moments on her Instagram page, even the tougher moments of parenting. Like losing her car in a parking garage for a full 25 minutes after going into Build-A-Bear, for instance.

I don't want to pile on to Garner here or anything, but it feels noteworthy to point out that it was a one-level parking garage. In a video she shared on Instagram, a child can be heard trying to help in the background; whether or not it was one of Garner's kids, let's just say they didn't accomplish much.

The Daredevil actress initially walked through the parking garage and didn't see her car. She was carrying a stuffed animal from Build-A-Bear, complete with certificate and everything, so already people need to give her a break. Building bears is really hard work. After 10 minutes of searching, Garner pushes the lock button on her key fob to no avail; it seems it's out of batteries. Then she tried to retrace her steps, insisting her car is parked in "Y," and saying "I stopped to tie my shoes... I should be on CSI: Miami." Her investigatory skills don't help, unfortunately, and a friend is enlisted to drive her around the parking garage for a further 15 minutes.

Long story short, they find her car. Parked in "F." Garner starts laughing and says, "It's so rude to just move someone's car to 'F.'"

Things could have been worse for Garner. She could have been wearing her robe and slippers like she did on a recent morning when taking her daughter to the school bus she "barely made." At least this time she was in jeans and a sweater.

Jennifer Garner has become a fan favorite for busy moms who want to see themselves accurately, and hilariously, represented on social media, and for good reason. After all, who among us hasn't worn her robe outdoors or lost her car in the parking garage?