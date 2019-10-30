Jessa Duggar Helped Sister-In-Law Lauren After Her Miscarriage With Positive Words

You might not have realized this, but being a member of the ever-expanding Duggar family comes with the perk of having an extensive, built-in support system. Over the years, the stars of TLC's Counting On have shown how much they support one another. For example, Jessa Duggar helped her sister-in-law Lauren after her miscarriage last year by sharing words of affirmation and encouragement with her that undoubtedly helped her get through a really difficult time.

In February, Lauren and her husband Josiah Duggar announced the heartbreaking news that they'd suffered a miscarriage in October 2018. And almost a year later, Lauren revealed how the Duggar family members rallied around her during that difficult time and were able to help her cope with the tragic loss — especially when others in the family, like Jessa, were expecting kids of their own at the same time.

"I remember just when Jessa was expecting Ivy and I had lost our first one, Asa," Lauren told Us Weekly. "I remember how sweet Jessa was. She'd write special notes and texts, reminding me how much she loves me and that she was praying for me."

These sweet words and reminders surely helped the couple. Just a few months after their loss, Lauren and Josiah announced in May that they are expecting, and revealed that they had given a name to the baby that they lost — Asa — which means "healer", according to Nameberry.

So when Lauren's sister-in-law, Joy-Anna Duggar, tragically suffered a miscarriage with her second child over this summer, Lauren told Us Weekly that she was able to help her by sharing what she learned from Jessa. "That's kind of one thing I do for Joy, sending her encouragement and sending her scripture," she told the magazine. "I know what it feels like when someone's pregnant and you're not. I know what you're feeling and just knowing to be sensitive [to] different things."

Lauren, who's due sometime in November, has continued to write sweet messages to women on Instagram who have also experienced pregnancy loss. "Losing a little life at any stage is heartbreaking and devastating and should not go unnoticed," Lauren wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post. "For all of you mamas, yes, even you mamas whose arms have never had the chance to hold your babies — you're a mama! Remember that you are loved. You are a warrior. You are not alone."

"Thank you," one commenter wrote. "I always need this message."

Throughout this pregnancy, Lauren has continued to honor the baby she lost in special ways. For instance, during her baby shower in September, two cakes were served — one for the baby on the way, and another for "big brother Asa", according to the Daily Mail. And in their pregnancy announcement photoshoot, the couple included a balloon in the shot to represent the baby they lost.

Lauren Duggar has had a year full of highs and lows, and it's nice to know that she's had so much support from her family during this time.