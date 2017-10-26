Jessa Duggar's Instagram Is All About Motherhood & All About Keeping It Real

For some reason, people love to pick on Jessa Duggar. It might be because Jessa Duggar's motherhood Instagram posts are just too real. Duggar is the mom of two kids, Spurgeon Elliot, who's almost 2 years old and Henry Wilberforce, who was born last February. She's best known for being part of the cast of TLC's reality show 19 Kids and Counting, but now she's strictly a stay-at-home mom, which means she spends all day with her two boys and posts about it on Instagram as often as she can.

Usually her posts are just sweet images of her boys playing, sleeping, and doing what babies do. But sometimes, she'll post a message alongside her picture, all about the day-to-day struggles of being a mom. It's not easy! Most recently, she posted images of her house, which was admittedly a little messy.

That was the point — she took a bunch of pictures of diapers overflowing trashcans, laundry that was begging to be folded and put away, and sheets on the bed that really needed to be changed. She admitted in the caption that sometimes she just gets distracted with playing with her kids or doing some chore for them that gets in the way of house cleaning. Who doesn't?

Here's Her Messy House Post

People really did not understand her point. After people criticized her for being "gross," she eventually posted on Instagram to further explain herself. She wrote, "As I was making out my housecleaning to-do list the other day, this thought struck me… we all try to put our best foot forward and are most comfortable posting our 'highlight reel' for people on social media to see." Duggar added:

I could’ve waited 24 hrs and posted pics of everything freshly cleaned and looking beautiful (the stovetop is sparkling, dust bunnies have been removed, laundry is folded, bed sheets are washed, etc). Certainly people would find no fault with that… but many may find fault with themselves. I didn’t do that for a reason. Reality.

She also explained that she wasn't trying to shame moms who do clean all day and manage to keep things super orderly — every one has their own way.

Everybody Calm Down

Duggar went on to explain that every day is different, adding:

I know it only takes a few minutes here and there to wipe a mirror or dust a nightstand, and I am making these things priority today. I’m also going to deep clean the bathroom, re-sweep the entire house, pick up the living room, and clean out the fridge. Nothing is going to stop me from accomplishing my to-do list!

While that was one very relatable moment of motherhood, here are some more of her super honest posts.

Not Weening Yet

Little Spurgeon obviously can't help himself when it comes to tissues. And a lot of her followers couldn't help themselves from shaming her about giving her son a bottle and were concerned about his verbal skills.

Watching Her Kids Try New Things

Taking time out of the day to just crack up at your kids trying new foods is always necessary.

Everything Is Always A Mess

Spit up is literally everywhere — and Spurgeon isn't having it.

It's Never A Dull Moment

How can you take time to clean when there are laps around the kitchen to make?

Grocery Shopping Should Be Easier

Wait... why don't all grocery carts have the double seats?

Spurgeon Does Know His Alphabet

Despite everyone's worries about Spurgeon's education, he seems to be keeping up with the help of his dad, Ben, as evidenced in this adorable video.

Bath Time? What Bath Time?

It's literally impossible to keep kids and the house clean all at the same time. Especially when there's spaghetti to be eaten.

All moms have their highs and lows throughout the day. Judging by Duggar's Instagram posts about motherhood, she's no different.

