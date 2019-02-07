I am really feeling for Jessica Simpson right about now. The fashion designer and singer is nearing the end of her pregnancy with her third child, and honestly it clearly can't come soon enough for her. The poor woman has gone through a really tough pregnancy, as any of her social media followers are probably well aware since she's so open about her struggles. But the end is neigh, and Simpson has figured out a way to keep herself focused on the end game. In fact, Jessica Simpson shared a photo of her kids to keep her going until her due date, and I can guarantee you there are other moms out there who get where she's coming from.

Simpson and her NFL player husband Eric Johnson are parents to two super sweet kids already, 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace Knute. Those same little munchkins were apparently the ones who had a hand in inspiring her to get pregnant a third time, as a family friend told Entertainment Tonight: "Her children have been a huge part of the decision in the entire process. Jessica and Eric are very dedicated parents and rarely do things without their kids. They have such a close-knit family."

When the going gets tough, it looks like Simpson is turning to her kids for a little inspiration and motivation once more.

On Wednesday Simpson, who is expecting another little girl, shared a snap of her two kids in their school uniforms sharing a sweet cuddle with the caption: "The one thing that gets me through this pregnancy is knowing I will get another one of these cuties."

So what's been going on in Simpson's pregnancy that has been so difficult?

Well, first of all she was suffering from terribly swollen ankles back in January. So bad, in fact, that she took to Instagram to seek out some remedies. In the end she went with cupping, and it seemed to offer her some relief.

Once the ankles were under control, Simpson had a whole host of new difficulties. As she wrote in an Instagram post at the beginning of February: "After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today... I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!"

Oh and let's not forget that on top of the sciatica, bronchitis, and anxiety Simpson has also been dealing with bouts of insomnia. Fortunately she has a sense of humor about it, as she wrote in this Instagram post: "Walking in the rain to fight insomnia."

No wonder this exhausted mom needs a little help remembering why she is going through all of this pain and suffering. Namely she'll have another cute little person to add to her family of already adorable people.

Simpson's third pregnancy has obviously been one heck of a ride. Thankfully she has some sweet kids to remind her why she's going through all of this pain and frustration — to get another one.