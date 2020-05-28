Kids everywhere are still cooped up at home and parents may be running on steam at this point, so Jinger Duggar revealed what's been keeping her toddler busy during quarantine these days

"Okay, busy parents, here are a few things I’ve been doing at home lately to keep Felicity busy!" the Counting On star began in a post that featured a photo of her and her soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter playing piano. "First, we got her a box of crayons with her very own notebook. She LOVES it."

Duggar, who revealed she and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are currently expecting another daughter this fall, added that the "highlight" of the day for Felicity, who turns 2 on July 19, has been their "daily walks." "She usually insists on bringing a babydoll with her and cradles it as we go." Duggar wrote on Instagram. "But about halfway around the block, with all of the squirrels, cats, and dogs, she forgets the doll and me or Daddy carries it the rest of the way.

According to Duggar, Felicity also loves "snax." "She’s a growing girl so I’ve stocked the house with healthy little snacks she can have in between meals," she shared. "Nothing beats grabbing an orange off the backyard tree or a fresh cucumber!"

Beyond walks, creating artwork, and lots of snacks, the family of three is also preparing for their newest addition. Duggar announced on Thursday that she is pregnant and expecting another little girl later this year.

The mom-to-be revealed in an Instagram post that their daughter is due in November and she is excited for Felicity to become a big sister, but she is also aware that life is about to get much busier. "The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy," Duggar wrote on Instagram. "As for me and Jeremy, we’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry."

Until their little one arrives, they've certainly got their hands full with their toddler and hopefully have an ample amount of snacks at the ready.