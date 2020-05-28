The Duggar family is counting on once again. On Thursday, Counting On star Jinger Duggar announced she's pregnant after suffering a miscarriage last fall. Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo revealed to People that they will be welcoming another daughter later this year.

Duggar and Vuolo are already parents to their daughter Felicity, who turns 2 this July — and it sounds like she is already excited about her little sibling's arrival. "We are so excited," Duggar told People in a statement. "Felicity is going to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we're just really, really, excited."

Vuolo told People that they found out about the miscarriage last fall, right after they told their family members that they were expecting. During this devastating time, the couple relied on their faith to get them through it. "We were just praying together, talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us," Duggar recalled. "It was such a hard time, but Jer really supported me, and it was such a tremendous blessing to have that many people who loved on us in that difficulty."

Their rainbow baby is healthy, according to Vuolo, and Duggar is 15 weeks pregnant. She is in her second trimester of pregnancy and has around five months left to go, which means baby Vuolo will be due sometime this November.

Duggar is close with her 18 other siblings, but especially with her sisters. She wrote in a post on Instagram that she is so excited for Felicity to have the same kind of relationship with a sister of her own. "The bond that sisters share is unique and one that I cherish every day," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "After all these years, they're still my best friends! I'm glad God's giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy."

Although the parents might have gotten used to living life with Felicity in their new home of Los Angeles, Duggar wrote on Instagram that they're looking forward to having another little one in their house. "As of me and Jeremy, we'll definitely have our hands full," she said. "But there's nothing else we'd rather carry."

Longtime fans of the Duggar family will be able to watch Duggar and Vuolo go through this journey together when the first episode of the new season of Counting On airs on Tuesday, June 30 at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.