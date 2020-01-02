The Duggar family from TLC's Counting On is rather famously tight knit. But, at least from what fans can tell from the reality show and social media, two Duggar sisters have always been exceptionally close, even when geography has kept them apart. That was apparent once again in a sweet holiday snap from California featuring Jinger and Jessa Duggar posing with their baby girls, who were wearing matching bear sweaters. Honestly, I can't decide what's cuter, those furry sweaters or the look of happiness on the sisters' faces.

Counting On fans know that Jinger moved with her husband Jeremy Vuolo and 1-year-old daughter Felicity to Los Angeles, California last year. Prior to moving to California for Jeremy to study at the Master Seminary, the couple lived in Laredo, Texas where he was a pastor. It was a big move for Jinger, especially when she had just spent two years getting accustomed to being the only one of her 19 siblings to live so far away from her family, including her sister Jessa, of course.

Fortunately, mom of three Jessa Seewald (who married husband Ben Seewald in 2014) traveled out west recently to get in a little time with Jinger. In a New Year's Day post, Jinger shared a photo of herself holding her daughter Felicity alongside Jessa holding her own 7-month-old baby girl Ivy. "Look who decided to surprise us with a visit during the holiday season!" she captioned the photo.

Considering the fact that Jessa is also mom to 4-year-old son Spurgeon and 2-year-old son Henry, her visit must have been a pretty nice surprise for the Vuolo family. As Jessa's social media followers are well aware, she was seriously busy making Christmas special for her family.

But at the end of the day, Jessa has frequently shown up for Jinger. When Jinger gave birth to Felicity in 2018 Jessa flew to Laredo, Texas from her Arkansas home to be there with her. And when Jinger's birthday came around in December, Jessa devoted an entire Instagram post to how much she loves her sister, writing in part: "Happiest of birthdays to this sister and BFF of mine! @jingervuolo you’re a beautiful wife and mother, sister and daughter, companion and friend. Those who are blessed to know you, can’t imagine life without you."

Being born into a big family clearly has some perks, especially if you're lucky enough to find a best friend among your sisters. So it's lovely to see that, no matter how far apart Jessa and Jinger might be geographically, they're always going to show up for each other. And dress their daughters alike, which is an added perk of course.