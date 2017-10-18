Joanna Gaines Breaks Her Silence On Pregnancy Rumors Surrounding The End Of "Fixer Upper"

Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines have a lot of changes coming their way — from a new collection with Target to the impending end of their famous HGTV show — but the parents of four want to be super clear about one thing. On Tuesday, Joanna Gaines broke her silence on the pregnancy rumors that have swirled since the announcement of the end of Fixer Upper.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, she made it clear that, for now, they aren't expecting any more kids. Nor is their marriage on the rocks. And nope, Joanna isn't opening up her own skincare line behind Chip's back, either. During the recent interview, Joanna dismissed rumors that she and Chip had ended the show for some big, rumored reason. She told the outlet:

There's so many [rumors], even leading up to it — I had this skincare line, so I'm leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing and Chip didn't even know about it. That was just a big rumor. That our marriage is on the rocks... I was pregnant. It's funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, "I guess people can just make stuff up."

Chip and Joanna's reasons for leaving Fixer Upper, it turns out, were all a lot more practical than that.

Chip told Entertainment Tonight that he and Joanna needed a break — and now simply felt appropriate. He explained:

For me, I've always thought I'd rather be missed than somebody get tired of us. I would prefer to leave one year too early. That's honestly what led us to the decision to leave the show. We just felt like now is the right time.

With a new collaboration — their Hearth & Hand line with Target — launching on Nov. 5 and a Magnolia Table restaurant opening its doors in early 2018, the two are undoubtedly busy. And that's on top of the astounding amount of businesses they already run, including their Magnolia store, their own bakery (Silos Baking Co.), their vacation rentals, the Magnolia Market at the Silos, their Magnolia Journal magazine, their real estate company, and their paint and pillow lines.

Oh, and they've also written two books and have four children, all between the ages of 7 and 12. That's a lot of work for one couple, and they don't need to be producing another tiny human in order to want to take a break and prioritize their time.

One of the consequences of having so many businesses that they care about — and a busy family that they enjoy spending time with — is that Chip and Joanna need to be realistic about how much they can handle.

"We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause," Joanna wrote in a blog post on the Magnolia website in September. "Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses."

If and when the Gaines do decide to have another child — after all, Joanna has told People in the past that she'd be "really excited" to welcome a fifth into the family — I'm sure they'll share the news with the world when they're good and ready. For now, fans can rest easy knowing that the Gaines are already in the process of welcoming several other, metaphorical babies into the world with their Target line and their restaurant, so no matter what, good things are on the way.

Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.