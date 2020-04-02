While folks all across the country are stuck indoors, you'll be delighted to hear that the one and only Joanna Gaines is hosting a Food Network cooking special very, very soon. And, what's more, the footage we'll see was captured by her own children.

The former Fixer Upper star will be cooking up some of her favorite family recipes for the Food Network this Sunday, April 5, at 12 p.m. EST. And as if it wasn't exciting enough, Gaines revealed in an Instagram post that the program features footage shot by her kids, as well as a sneak peek at her own professional cooking show that will debut on her TV network, the Magnolia Network, later this year.

"Well, this is going to be fun!" Gaines wrote on Instagram. "The 'cooking show' videos that the kids filmed will be airing in a one hour special on Food Network this Sunday at 12 p.m./11 a.m. CT!"

Gaines and her husband, Chip, have been absent from TVs since the last episode of their popular home renovation show on HGTV, Fixer Upper, aired in March 2018. But now they're back; instead of fixing up homes, the mother of five is fixing up delicious meals.

If you're a frequent follower of Joanna Gaines, then you might be familiar with the little cooking shows she's been posting on Instagram since late February. Each episode is shot by her 16-year-old son Drake and often features appearances and commentary from her younger kids, 13-year-old daughter Ella, 12-year-old son Duke, 10-year-old daughter Emmie, and 1-year-old son Crew. Since Gaines and her family have been practicing social distancing lately and are spending more time at home, these videos have become more frequent, too. It's not surprising that Chip and Joanna's kids are naturals behind and in front of the camera; after all, they were around cameras for five years while their parents shot Fixer Upper.

Check out the footage and learn some cooking tips from Joanna Gaines this weekend on the Food Network.