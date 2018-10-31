I am a Chip and Joanna devotee. For five seasons of their hit show, Fixer Upper, I watched as they shiplapped their way through the beaten-up homes of Waco, Texas, turning them into something gorgeous. While, admittedly, one of the chief reasons the show was so popular was the gregarious Chip and all his ghillie suit shenanigans, at the end of it all, it would be nothing without the talent and direction of Joanna Gaines and her striking modern rustic eye. Her Target line showcases her keen eye perfectly, and the cutest items from Joanna Gaines' newest Target collection are lovely and lust-worthy.

The Hearth and Hand at Magnolia line at Target has caught my eye more than once. While my personal home decorating style can best be described as part Mom, part luxe Lenny Kravitz mansion, (I really like gold and velvet), much of Joanna Gaines' stuff is so timeless, and so classic, it works for any design style. It's just so warm and comforting without going over the edge into kitschy country. The most remarkable items from Joanna Gaines' newest Target Collection do the holidays right. It's all classic color combinations paired with rich textures and smart design. There's not really a miss in the bunch. Available in stores on November 1.

1 Throw Blanket Hearth and Hand Throw Blanket $30 Target A cozy, wool-acrylic blend throw blanket in rich plaid; 60 inches (L) x 50 inches (W). BUY NOW This warm little number reminds me of the Scottish Highlands, warm fires, and good wine. I can picture wrapping it around myself at the end of the night, cozying in with a good book.

2 Toy Kitchen Hearth and Hand Toy Kitchen $139 Target The cutest little play kitchen there ever was. Bedecked with Joanna Gaines' signature style, this play kitchen features subway tile, a farmhouse sink, and hardware that's on-point. BUY NOW My kids' play kitchen was a primary colored hellscape that took a million hours to put together and never quite sat square. It wasn't great.

3 Dollhouse Hearth and Hand Dollhouse $150 Target Designed after Chip and Joanna's own home, this dollhouse is over 23 inches tall, so it will accommodate your child's dolls and their imagination. BUY NOW

5 Rocking Goat Hearth & Hand Rocking Goat $60 Target This surprisingly affordable solid wood rocking goat will not only delight your child, it will also look great in your living room. BUY NOW How is this only $60? It's so freaking cute and who's ever seen a rocking goat? I want one, and I'd look ridiculous riding a wooden goat. Not that I won't try. I hope it holds six feet of mom.

6 Women's Plaid Union Suit Hearth & Hand Women's Plaid Union Suit $22 Target The one piece Union suit is a little bit ridiculous and a lot wonderful. They have a suit for everyone in the family. BUY NOW They have these suits for men and kids as well. I'm picturing hilarious family pictures in front of the tree, and unbuttoning my husband's butt flap when he's not paying attention, because that would be hilarious.