Is it just me, or has it been a while since the Duggar family has had a wedding? OK, it's only been four or five months — but in Duggar world, that's actually a pretty long stretch of time to go without a wedding. This weekend, John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett got married after one month of courting and a four month engagement. Here's everything known about the newlyweds' nuptials thus far, including dress details and — more importantly — whether or not the ceremony will be documented on Counting On.

John David and Abbie got married on Saturday, Nov. 3. In contrast to John David's siblings, most of whom tied the knot in Arkansas, John David, 28, and Abbie, 26, said "I do" in Oklahoma, according to a blog post on TLC's website. Abbie is from Oklahoma, so it was a nice touch for the couple to stray a bit from the Duggar norm and get married near the non-Duggar member of the couple's hometown.

“We are so excited to be married!” John David and Abbie said in a statement shared with Us Weekly. “It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

The wedding seems to have had a few Abbie and John David touches. The couple served guests a breakfast buffet (his sister Jessa and Ben Seewald opted for another unique food choice, an ice cream sundae bar, at their wedding, as per People), and the reception took place in an airplane hangar, according to TLC. John David has his pilot's license, and he even proposed to Abbie in an airplane hangar, so it was a cute choice for the couple to include the location in their special day.

Based on the official wedding photo that the couple released, Abbie looked absolutely gorgeous on her big day. She rocked her natural curls, a sparkly headband, necklace, and earrings. The accessories all perfectly complimented her beautiful wedding gown, which People reports is from Renee Miller with Renee’s Bridal. Renee has designed other Duggar brides' dresses, as seen in a TLC clip on YouTube.

The Kentucky-based bridal shop confirmed the news on its Facebook page. "We have been keeping secrets again... Congratulation Abby and John David Duggar!!!!" a post on the Renee's Bridal page read, alongside TLC's blog post about the wedding. "Stay tuned to TLC on Counting On to follow the journey of their love, wedding planning and of course the designing the wedding gown 💍👰💏."

So, as Renee’s Bridal's Facebook post implies, yes, Abbie and John David's wedding will air on Counting On. Yay! The episode chronicling their big day will air on TLC on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. But if you can't wait till then, TLC suggests downloading the TLC GO app, which will drop a surprise first look into the wedding called Counting Now: John David and Abbie's wedding sometime before then.

Now all that's left to do is wait for TLC to release that footage!