During an emotional performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, John Legend dedicated his song "Never Break" to Chrissy Teigen after the devastating loss of their baby son due to pregnancy complications last month.

"This is for Chrissy," Legend said into microphone, before playing the piano and launching into his performance of his powerful song from his latest album, Bigger Love. According to Entertainment Tonight, this was Legend's first performance since the loss of their third child, a son he and Teigen had named Jack.

"We got a good thing, babe," Legend sang in the first verse. "Whenever life is hard we never lose our way. We both know who we are."

After revealing she had been hospitalized for a few days due to complications, which involved heavy bleeding and a "really weak placenta," Teigen and Legend shared the heartbreaking news of their loss on Sept. 30. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," the couple wrote in a statement. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions it wasn't enough."

While introducing Legend, host Kelly Clarkson explained that the couple "have a warm way of inviting us into their world — the highs and the lows." "Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I'm thankful you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for this very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night," she said, according to People.

The chorus of "Never Break" reiterates what Clarkson said about the couple. "Built on a foundation, stronger than the pain, we will never break," Legend sang on Wednesday. "As the water rises and the mountains shake, our love will remain."

Although the lyrics have so much relevancy to the world right now, Legend revealed to Apple Music earlier this year that the song was written in early 2019, but he had no idea how meaningful it would become. "It's an ode to love and hope and resilience, and the power of the human spirit...," he said. But as Legend sings in the song: "The world is dangerous, throw it all at us, there's nothing we cannot take, we will never break."