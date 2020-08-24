The Duggar crew has grown by one more now that Counting On stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have welcomed a baby girl together.

The reality star, who suffered a devastating miscarriage last year, confirmed the news in a statement to E! News. "To say my heart is full would be an understatement," Duggar told the news outlet on Monday. "We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived."

Duggar shared on Instagram that their daughter was born on Aug. 21, weighing 8 lbs., 5 oz., and is 19.5 inches long. "She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held!" the new mom wrote on Instagram. "She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it!"

Although Duggar and Forsyth have not yet announced their newborn's name, the Counting On star promised that there would be "more updates to come soon."

Their little girl was born in a hospital, without any complications, according to E! News, and both mom and baby are doing great. Counting On fans have been waiting for this moment for months after Duggar announced that she was pregnant with her rainbow baby in March. "It's been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!" Duggar wrote in her Instagram announcement.

As Duggar waited on her daughter's arrival, she was busy posting sweet updates on Instagram, where she shared that she had been spending lots of time with her 2-year-old son, Gideon, before their newborn arrived.

The mom of two also uploaded videos to her YouTube channel where she documented the time she spent prepping for her daughter's arrival and enjoying time with Gideon before he became a big brother. Now that her daughter is finally here, it's safe to assume that her little girl will be making an appearance in these videos soon enough.

But for now, she is just enjoying being with her little one. "Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!," Duggar told E! News. "We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy."