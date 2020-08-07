There's nothing like the third trimester of a pregnancy to see time go crawling by slower than ever. As Joy-Anna Duggar revealed her due date in a recent Instagram post, she also admitted that "being patient is hard." Especially when she's waiting for the arrival of her little girl, that's the hardest kind of waiting there is out there.

Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth announced back in March that they were expecting on Instagram with a photo showcasing her already visible baby bump and a message that read, "Yes... it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!" The couple went on to share the news they were expecting a daughter to join 2-year-old brother Gideon a few weeks later, and since then time has seemed to fly by. Well, maybe for the Counting On star's followers. Apparently not so much for her.

On Thursday, Joy-Anna shared a new bump photo along with an update about when she is due to give birth, writing, "How are we only a couple of weeks away from meeting our baby girl?!? We couldn’t be more excited!"

While the family is excited, Joy-Anna went on to admit that "being patient is hard." "But I’m trying to cherish these last days with just the 3 of us!" she added.

In her post, she also shared a sweet picture of Gideon grinning and another shot of herself posing with husband Austin as a reminder that these are the last few weeks they can call themselves a family of three.

Joy-Anna isn't the only one to be excited about meeting her baby girl. Fellow reality star Carlin Bates from Bringing Up Bates wrote on her post, "Awww ...love everything about this! We can’t wait to meet this baby girl!" Another follower offered her sympathies, writing "I can feel your excitement and also your discomfort."

It truly is an exciting time for the expectant mom. Last June, she suffered a miscarriage with her daughter Annabell that left her devastated, and on the one-year anniversary of that loss she wrote about her experience on Instagram. "I remember leaving our ultrasound appointment, sobbing and wondering how we were ever going to move forward, and so fearful of having to deliver her," she wrote.

Just over one year later she is mere weeks away from delivering her little girl in the hospital. It's been quite a journey. No wonder Joy-Anna is feeling both impatient to meet her baby while also enjoying her time with her family of three until she arrives.