Not long after she gave birth to her baby girl, Joy-Anna Duggar shared her daughter's name with the world and it manages to be both classic and fresh at the same time. No easy feat when you come from a family of 19 kids...

The Counting On star and her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their second child on Aug. 21 and shared the news with a sweet note on Instagram. "To say my heart is full is an understatement," the proud mom wrote on Tuesday. "We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 pm weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19.5” long!" Joy-Anna added that her daughter, who joins 2-year-old brother Gideon, has the "best personality, is easy going and loves to be held!"

On Thursday, Joy-Anna revealed on Instagram that they had a "hard time" deciding on a name because she wanted it to be "perfect and elegant," but eventually came up with one they believe is "perfect."

Welcome to the world Evelyn Mae Forsyth, or as her parents are going to call her, "Evy Mae."

The name is already receiving rave reviews from people like Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates, who wrote on Joy-Anna's post, "Looove her name! She is precious!" Joy-Anna's older sister Jill Dillard wrote, "Aww! Yay! So cute and these pics!! You look great Joy Joy!" while her parents enthused, "She is perfect and so is her name!!"

According to BabyNames.com, the name Evelyn means "beautiful bird" and is English in origin.

Evelyn Mae's birth comes just over a year after Joy-Anna suffered a devastating miscarriage with a daughter she and husband Austin named Annabelle Elise. Joy-Anna commemorated the anniversary of that loss in June with an Instagram post where she noted "it hurts to look back at these pictures and remember the pain and heartbreak, but when I do look back I am so thankful for how far we’ve come."

Now she is able to hold her rainbow baby girl Evelyn Mae in her arms and is clearly enjoying with every ounce of her being.