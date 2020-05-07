Rocking an adorable and affordable maternity t-shirt, Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar shared new pregnancy photo to mark that she's more than halfway along. The TLC star, who is currently expecting a daughter with her husband Austin Forsyth, also revealed that they're not choosing a name until they meet their baby girl later this year.

In a mirror selfie that also featured her 2-year-old son Gideon — who's wearing a t-shirt, diaper, and has a snack in hand — Joy-Anna shared that she's 25 weeks along. "25 weeks!" the reality TV captioned the new photo. "We’re not deciding on a name until she’s born, but she is already our little princess!"

While Gideon is adorable and Joy-Anna looks beautiful in the photo, many of her followers loved the Counting On star's adorable black graphic tee that says "Pardon My Bump" in bold white letters. "You look beautiful!" one follower commented. "Love your shirt! It's so cute," another said.

And thanks to a little online sleuthing, you can also find Joy-Anna's maternity shirt. It's currently on sale at Old Navy for $16.

Although Joy-Anna said that she and Austin are going to wait until their daughter is born to name her, plenty of her followers shared their suggestions. "In my opinion Noemi will fit exactly to the name Gideon. It's also from the Bible and means 'my delight'," one followed suggested. "Celeste, it means heavenly," another chimed in.

Back in March, Joy-Anna announced that she and Austin were expecting again after suffering a devastating miscarriage in 2019 at 20 weeks. Along with an ultrasound photo, Joy-Anna shared back in April to their rainbow baby," who is due the second week of August," is "growing and healthy." So until their little girl arrives this summer, hopefully Joy-Anna will show off a few more items in her maternity wardrobe.