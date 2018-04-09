Joy-Anna Duggar's Photos Of Baby Gideon Show How Much Love She & Austin Have For Their Son

Considering they both have backgrounds in reality television, it's no surprise that Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth were so quick to share their baby with the world. The young couple only welcomed their first child in February, but they have already shared so many adorable photos of him on social media. Just a few days after Gideon Martyn Forsyth was born, Joy-Anna and Austin took to Instagram to unveil their very first photos of the newborn. Not to mention, they have also shown him off in videos for TLC's YouTube channel, as well as in a recent episode of the Duggar family's reality show Counting On. And so far, Joy-Anna Duggar's photos of baby Gideon show that she and Austin are already so in love with their baby.

As mentioned above, Joy-Anna and Austin debuted Gideon on Feb. 26, just three days after he was born, in an Instagram post from their joint account. "We are so blessed by the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth!" they captioned an Instagram album. The album featured a photo of the new parents holding their baby, one of Joy-Anna holding her baby, a close-up of Gideon making a goofy-yet-adorable face, and a shot of Austin playing with Gideon on the floor.

In those first pictures, Joy-Anna and Austin both look so happy to be parents — and that carried over to a video interview with TLC that aired on YouTube a little more than a week later. In the clip, it's clear that both Joy-Anna and Austin are so happy and humbled to be parents. They each maintain physical contact with their new baby throughout the video — Joy-Anna caresses his feet, kisses him on the head, and rubs his tummy, while Austin lets Gideon hold his finger with his teeny-tiny hand and gently strokes his head.

TLC on YouTube

On Gideon's 1-month birthday, his parents Instagrammed a photo of him on a monthly milestone blanket to commemorate his first "birthday." "Time sure does fly! It’s hard to believe Gideon is already 1 month old!😱💖😍," they captioned the shot.

And last week, the couple shared an Instagram album of photos to advertise the upcoming Spring Marriage Retreat at Rock Family Camp, which Austin's parents own. "Getting some work done at camp. We have the Spring Marriage Retreat coming up on April 20-22, come hear Austin and I share our testimony," Joy-Anna captioned the pictures.

In addition to a family photo and a selfie of Joy-Anna and Gideon, there was also a solo shot of Gideon lying down on a car seat. Even though part of his face is obstructed by a pacifier, the shot shows how much his face has already changed in his first month-and-a-half of life. (That photo is the last one in the following album.)

And speaking of pictures of Gideon, it's hard not to mention a photo of the new family that accidentally made its way to the internet a few days after Gideon was born. Joy-Anna's cousin, Amy King, posted a photo to Instagram of Joy-Anna holding Gideon in a hospital bed with Austin at her side. "Welcome to the world precious Gideon. Congratulations Joy & Austin," her caption read, as per a screenshot that appeared on Reddit after King's post was taken down. Many speculated that she was instructed to delete the picture, as it gave away the fact that Joy-Anna had a hospital birth instead of a home birth, which was her original plan.

It's safe to assume that the future will hold many more photos of baby Gideon — and, knowing the Duggars — of Joy-Anna and Austin's future kids.