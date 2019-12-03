Kamala Harris' Husband Shares Touching Photo As She Ends Presidential Bid

After what initially looked to be a promising campaign, Sen. Kamala Harris bowed out of her bid to become President of the United States in 2020. While Tuesday was presumably a difficult day for the California senator, she has some pretty incredible support at home, including Harris' husband who shared a touching photo of the couple and a message to her as news broke.

On Dec. 3, Harris shared in a post on Medium that she would not be able to continue into the next phase of her presidential campaign for financial reasons. "I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life," she wrote. "My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue. I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete."

Her departure came as something of a surprise for many people on social media, who appeared to consider Harris something of a frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination. But there was one man in particular who seemed to deeply understand how difficult this was for her: Harris' husband, lawyer Douglas Emhoff.

On Tuesday, Emhoff took to Twitter as the news was announced to share a black and white photo of him comforting his wife with the simple caption with a red heart, "I've got you. As always."

Originally meeting through friends, Harris and Emhoff have been married since 2014. Emhoff is a father of two kids, according to Oprah magazine, with his ex-wife and has perhaps become best known through Harris' campaign as her number one fan. Even his Twitter bio lists him as "hubby/stan" of Kamala Harris. He was often seen with his wife on the campaign trail taking exuberant selfies and making it known that he was ready to become the very first First Man in the White House if her presidential bid was successful.

Even with Emhoff's exuberant, unwavering support, however, Harris' dream of becoming president came to an end this week. She has struggled in the polls in recent weeks and simply couldn't seem to keep up with the financial demands of a presidential campaign. But, as she noted in an Instagram post on Tuesday, she plans to "keep fighting" for her beliefs.

"To my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today," she wrote. "⁣⁣But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people."

Whatever she does next, she'll undoubtedly have a forever "hubby/stan" in Doug Emhoff.