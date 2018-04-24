Kanye West is one of those epic artists and celebs who fans don't get to see very often in an intimate setting. Which is why when he made his grand return to Twitter last week, people were immediately obsessed with keeping up with what the hip hop artist and designer had to get off his chest. And it was a lot. But in between his sometimes cryptic tweets, Kanye West shared a photo of his daughter North playing with some dolls in a very rare moment of openness about his personal life.

I mean, one can say that as a musician and fashion designer, 40-year-old West is always "opening up." His most recent Twitter activity is definitely something to behold. Along with philosophic musings about authenticity and identity, West also announced some upcoming music and that he admires some Trump supporters. Say what you will about Kanye West, but he's never boring.

What's so gripping about the dad of three sharing a photo of North is that it's usually his wife, Kim Kardashian, who's all about putting family on display. West makes rare and random appearances in public, on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and usually keeps his private life, well...private. For good reason, too. People on the internet can be terrible and staying off social media might just be good for his mental health. West doesn't owe us anything, though I'm kind of loving this Twitter comeback and how he snuck this pic of his daughter in there.

On Tuesday, West tweeted a picture of North in her PJs stacking a bunch of action figures, dolls, and Barbies. There are probably a million other parents out there in the world who watched their kid do the same thing after breakfast and before the day really got started. The only difference is that North has some pretty special dolls.

Two of the dolls were set apart — one of Michael Jackson and one of her father. West captioned the picture, "and we danced to music Michael all morning." Just minutes before he had tweeted a picture of just the two iconic dolls, along with the caption, "me and Mike" and added a laughing-crying emoji.

Just afterwards, West followed up with another philosophical thought, "to be great is to be misunderstood," and then, "never a master. Always a student." With that, West seemed to log off Twitter for the day, but it's easy to see how listening to Michael Jackson all morning with your daughter could put you in a productive, take-over-the-world kind of mood.

West, like basically every other performer in the world, was definitely inspired by Jackson (or a "student" of him), having sampled Jackson’s 1982 hit “P.Y.T.” on the 2007 single, “Good Life.”

Jackson's security guards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, released a book in 2014 in which they recount when West met Jackson, writing, according to an excerpt in Business Insider:

Once Kanye saw Mr. Jackson, he was the one who was starstruck. He started gushing. "Oh my God, Mr. Jackson, it's such a pleasure and an honor to meet you. You just don't know. I'm your biggest fan. I love you so much." The whole time, Kanye was like a kid in a candy store. I've never seen somebody be so humble. To see him that way was surreal. Everybody knows that Kanye can be very arrogant, and here he was, just amazed to be in the same room as Mr. Jackson.

So his sharing a picture of North playing with the two dolls must have brought on some feels. Not every kid can say that their dad is an icon like Michael Jackson, right?

The picture was taken just hours after West made a surprise call to New York City's Hot 97 morning show to address his tweets, according to Complex, so the family had a quite the morning. You can't really call it a comeback, but it is out of his normal routine to be so public and so open to sharing personal details (like pics of his kids) on social media.

Who knows how much longer Kanye West will continue tweeting and randomly calling Hot 97 to make his presence known. This could be the time it sticks or he'll delete them all in a matter of days. Hopefully, he'll keep at it and share more sweet, intimate moments like this one.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.