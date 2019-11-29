Lots of kids grow up helping out with their family's business, and the Kardashian-West children are no different... except that their responsibilities include starring in music videos. Pretty much the entire Kardashian family appears in Kanye West's "Closed on Sunday" video, which premiered on Thanksgiving, and it's safe to say you've never seen the famous family like this before... especially matriarch Kris Jenner.

As E! News reported, the video appears to have been filmed on the rapper's Wyoming ranch and opens with West, Kim Kardashian, and their four kids (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm), huddled together on a mountainside. They trudge across a bleak-looking landscape as tank-esque vehicles roll by... one of which contains a very glammed-up Kris Jenner. The video's somewhat heavy vibe lifts for a joyful group shot of Kanye's Sunday Service choir featuring Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. Kanye spends some solo time on his knees in the wilderness, too, arms outstretched, before North West steals the show at the end of the video: Wearing an oversized blue hoodie and pigtail buns, the 6-year-old screams at the top of her lungs and yells "Chick-fil-A!" in an apparent reference to the fast food restaurant's policy of closing on Sunday to observe the Christian sabbath:

North is more than ready for a chicken sandwich after a long day of trudging through the desert. But at least the family was bundled up for what must have been a chilly day...

In fact, everybody in the video was appropriately outfitted in warm clothing.

If Kris is your favorite Kar-Jenner, though, it's all about this shot. What is her expression saying? I see tanks approaching, and they're filled with people in rust-colored jackets. But have they brought the Chick-fil-A?

The family that films music videos together stays together, as the old saying goes. So even if the imagery and the fashion in this video have you scratching your head, one message comes through loud and clear: Family first. See for yourself...