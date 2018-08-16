Some women make pregnancy look effortless, and Kate Hudson is definitely one of them. While the 39-year-old mom says her first trimester with her current pregnancy was rough (she's expecting her third child, a daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, very soon), she certainly doesn't look any worse for wear. In fact, she's got a full-on pregnancy glow — and the gorgeous maternity wardrobe to match. Kate Hudson's best maternity looks are enough to make you want to have another baby (if you're not expecting) just for an excuse to steal her style. (Okay, maybe that's taking things a bit too far, but you get the idea.)

Kate is ultra stylish when she's not pregnant, too, and her trademark boho chic thing translates particularly well to maternity fashion. Which is not to say that Kate can't do old school Hollywood glamour or haute couture when she wants to, of course... with a bump or without. (Rumor has it the Fabletics founder might even be starting a maternity activewear line.)

Maybe it's Kate's hilariously down-to-earth attitude about pregnancy and impressively go-with-the-flow mindset that gives her the ability to pull off just about anything, even with a baby on board. These photos are the proof!

1 The Big Reveal On April 6, Kate announced her pregnancy with this adorable balloon-assisted gender reveal, wearing a ruffled, flowing white dress. Perfect for this free-spirit (and for jumping up and down).

2 Bringing The Bling Kate went glam for her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy at a Harry Winston event in Hong Kong, where she wore a Stella McCartney Pre-Fall '18 dress, reported POPSUGAR.

3 Rockin' Out katehudson on Instagram "Baby girl got some good hugs from Papa Tyler this weekend," Kate captioned this April 16 photo. The mom chose an appropriately eclectic ensemble to hang with the famously flamboyant rock star (and doesn't it look comfortable, too?).

4 All That Glitters katehudson on Instagram Nothing like a glittering gold belly chain to jazz up a growing bump, and the crimson bikini is straight-up stunning.

5 Flower Child katehudson on Instagram Kate chose a lovely, loose-fitting dress for this sweet mother-daughter snap with Goldie Hawn on June 24. There's nothing like a maternity dress that really lets you breathe.

6 La Dolce Vita katehudson on Instagram Kate wore another flowery maxi dress to pose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in Tuscany. So romantic, just like everything else in this photo.

7 Namaste katehudson on Instagram In her Instagram caption for this photo, Kate wrote, "Visualizing and connecting to a healthy birth and my first filthy dirty martini" (a sentiment most pregnant women can relate to quite well). She's wearing Fabletics, obviously, in a print that puts you right into vacation mode.

8 Stars & Stripes katehudson on Instagram Kate's 4th of July look paired a fun, frilly sundress in sunny peach with a pair of appropriately Americana-inspired cowboy boots.

9 Backyard B-Ball katehudson on Instagram Kate wore another Fabletics outfit for a little face-off with her son Ryder: "Still trying to wrap my head around the fact that he’s taller than me," she wrote on Instagram. Right?!

10 Bathing Beauties katehudson on Instagram Kate can make just about any maternity bathing suit look incredible, and this cute, stringy number is no exception. The hat and glasses are perfection.