Ever since Kate Hudson announced she was expecting her third child — a baby girl, and her first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — the internet hasn't been able to stop talking about it. In the past, Hudson hasn't shied away from discussing what it's like being a working mother and raising children. And, when it comes these magical and sometimes challenging nine months, Kate Hudson's quotes about pregnancy are refreshingly honest.

Currently, Hudson has two other children. Both are boys, with oldest son Ryder Russell Robinson born Jan. 7, 2004, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy born July 9, 2011. The boys' fathers are Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively. Hudson has faced some flack from fans for expecting a baby with another different father, but it seems wrong to go after a woman who is still loving, caring, and providing for her children.

However different her family may look from what's deemed "acceptable" by society, Hudson's honesty about her life with kids helps show the real moments, and not something sugar-coated. While she didn't reveal a due date for her baby girl in her Instagram announcement, it's not a long shot to guess she'll give birth sometime this fall. To celebrate Hudson's third pregnancy, and her approaching due date, here are seven of her most refreshingly honest pregnancy quotes she's shared with fans.

1 On Unsolicited Pregnancy Advice Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In an interview with BlackFilm all the back in 2004 for her upcoming movie, Raising Helen, Hudson was asked about the advice she received throughout her pregnancy with her first child and if she had any to share. She said: Being pregnant I got so much advice I just started tuning it out. If one more person told me what I had to do when the baby comes, I was going to shoot 'em Real. People love to offer unsolicited advice, especially to pregnant women, so it was nice to see Hudson validating frustration with it.

2 On Being Proud Of Her Pregnancy Weight David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In the same interview with 2004 BlackFilm, Hudson was asked about comments stating she wasn't "bouncing back" right away to her movie star weight. This was just after she had given birth to (now oldest) son Ryder in January. She said at the time: I gained 60 pounds, and I’m proud of it. Why do I need to watch my weight when I’m pregnant? I could eat whatever the hell I want to eat. She made it clear that this "movie star weight" wasn't what mattered and props to her for that.

3 On Her Postpartum Body Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On a similar note, when asked about the process of losing baby weight, Hudson was honest about the struggle that it takes. According to Cosmopolitan, she told Yahoo Lifestyle: Some women have that metabolism where you're like, "Wow, you didn't even gain any weight being pregnant." Well, that's not me, and a lot of women probably relate to that. I gained 70lbs. She went on to explain: I'd lose 10lbs and then I'd plateau at 150 and stay there forever. It was really discouraging. That moment where you have to push through it is really emotional. You get down on yourself, you get discouraged. But like anything, if you want to be successful you have to put the hours in.

4 On What It's Like To Have Pregnancy Brain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During an interview with Extra, Hudson was seven months pregnant with her son, Bingham. Now, there is something called pregnancy brain or momnesia, to answer for why so many expectant mothers find themselves forgetting everything. But, as Cosmopolitan reported of the interview 2011, Hudson had a more interesting analogy: Being pregnant is wonderful. You do get the pregnant mush-brain... you know what it's like? It's like getting stoned.

5 On How Rough Morning Sickness Can Be The same Instagram post that Hudson used to announce her current pregnancy had some of her legendary realness. In it, she shared how horrible her morning sickness had been this time around, writing: If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.

6 On Trying To Guess The Baby's Sex Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OK, a lot of people have been there. You or someone you know is pregnant, you try to guess the sex, and you're dead wrong. That's what Hudson did on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while pregnant with Bingham, as Parents reported, saying: Everything has been different, which is why I think it's a girl. It definitely doesn't belong to me, this area [points to stomach]; it's all "hers." Was she wrong? Yes. But, knowing that Hudson is currently expecting a baby girl, it makes the scenario a lot more amusing.