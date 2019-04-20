These days, keeping up with your favorite stars is as easy as clicking "follow." Because thanks to social media, celebrities have direct access to their fan base. Which is not only helpful for promoting their upcoming projects and brands — but is a fantastic way to share tidbits about their personal lives. If you ask me, actress Kate Hudson has practically perfected the balancing act of posting about her kiddos, glamorous photos of herself, and her Fabletics brand/fitness journey. (Just take a peek at her Instagram account, if you don't believe me.). And Kate Hudson's photo with all of her kids is the sweetest tribute to turning 40.

As Today reported, Hudson welcomed her third child in October with first-time dad boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” she wrote on Instagram. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor." The mom of three added, "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.” Baby Rani also has a 15-year-old son, Ryder, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and a 7-year-old son, Bingham, with her ex Matt Bellamy.

Until Friday, April 19, however, Hudson hadn't share a photo featuring all three of her children in the same shot. But I'm sure fans will agree the level of cuteness was well worth the wait. "My wishes came true 💫 Thank you for all the love today ❤️🙏❤️ #ThisIs40," Hudson captioned her first-ever selfie with Ryder, Bingham, and Rani, according to People. Too sweet, right? I wonder if she had to bribe the teenager for those cuddles. Either way, 40 looks fantastic on Kate Hudson.

The actress' Instagram followers seemed to love her photo. One fan wrote, "❤️❤️ Everything else is icing. This is the cake. 💜⭐️."

Another Instagram user commented, "Happy birthday lovely lady! You’re children are beautiful ❤️."

Yet another fan chimed in with, "Beautiful family! Happy Birthday! 🎉."

Hudson also shared a video of toasting champagne glasses in honor of her big day. "Full moon rising, Good Friday, Passover, my birthday...do you know what that means? Neither do I but it sounds groovy ✨," she wrote.

Although Hudson hasn't directly expressed her thoughts on turning 40, the mom of three is "very comfortable entering a new decade," a source told Us Weekly. “Kate’s in a great place in her life,” the source continued, and is “happy to be joining the club” with other 40-plus actresses. She doesn't seem too worried about wrinkles or gray hair, either, according to the publication.

Earlier this week, Hudson shared an update on her postpartum weight loss journey. “I’m a couple [pounds] from goal weight,” she wrote on Instagram, according to OK! magazine. “I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. … PS I ain’t done yet!”

Although I'm sure it has to be interesting parenting kids with six- or seven-year age gaps, Kate Hudson is clearly loving life as a mom of three. And she's looking simply amazing in the process. Happy birthday, Kate!