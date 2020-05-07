Any parent trying to explain the ongoing pandemic, stay-at-home orders, and more to their children right now can probably relate to the Duchess of Cambridge. Just like everyone else, she is struggling with homeschooling, being away from family and friends, and Kate Middleton also says explaining quarantine to her kids has been complicated, especially since they're still so young.

While chatting with the British television show This Morning about her new photography initiative in partnership with the National Portrait Gallery, "Hold Still," Middleton said that being separated from friends and family has been a real strain on her kids. The mom of three also said that explaining why they can't see the people they love has not exactly been easy.

"It’s really hard," Middleton told This Morning. "We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great."

The Duchess of Cambridge went on to say that 6-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis have been struggling to understand what's going on in the world. "We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that," she said. "And in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult."

"It’s hard to explain to a five and a six, nearly seven year old what’s going on," Middleton added. As most parents could likely imagine, explaining "what's going on" might be especially difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year, but has recovered in self-isolation.

This isn't the first time Middleton has opened up about the difficulties of explaining the coronavirus quarantine to her kids. Back in April, she and her husband Prince William talked to the BBC from their home in Norfolk County and Middleton admitted that she was trying to find a way to explain the lockdown in a way that is "age-appropriate" for her kids.

"Although you don't want to scare them, I think it's important to acknowledge it in an age-appropriate way," Middleton told the BBC last month.

Princes George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis might be stuck at home with their parents for the foreseeable future, but at least they're keeping busy. Middleton also told the BBC that her kids have a whole lot of "stamina" and keep her going all day long with homeschool and outdoor activities.

When the lockdown is over, hopefully Middleton can reconnect and commiserate with her mom friends. Who knows maybe she can go back to the days of enjoying pub nights with fellow moms from her kids' school.

