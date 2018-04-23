It's officially Royal Baby Watch time! The Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton is in labor with her third baby with husband Prince William, and was admitted to the hospital early Monday morning, UK time, People reported.

Update: According to a statement from the Palace, Kate safely delivered her baby boyat 11:01 a.m. London time! "The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," reads the statement. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor,” the Palace's statement reads. “The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

By heading to St. Mary's, the Duchess is keeping up her family tradition: that's not only where she gave birth to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, whose third birthday is coming up in May, but that's also where William and his younger brother Prince Harry were born, reported ABC News.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also of interest (and something true Royal Family fans aficionados will already know!): this newest little member of the Royal Family will be the fifth in line of succession for the crown, after their grandpa Prince Charles, dad William, brother George, and sister Charlotte, according to ABC News. The littlest Royal baby will bump their uncle Prince Harry down a spot in line, from fifth to sixth place. All in a day's work for a newborn Royal!

This baby, whose sex has not been revealed, almost made it in time to share a birthday with their grandmother, who is very casually of course The Queen Of England.

What a nice belated birthday present this will be!

And while people around the world like me are watching for news from the comfort of my home and pajama pants, UK-based media and fans are gathered outside the hospital.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And in fact you too can stare at that stately brown facade via any number of live streams, like this one on The Daily Express Facebook page:

This exciting Baby Watch Day comes on the heels of Sunday's news that Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, is reportedly expecting her first baby — a little cousin for George, Charlotte, and their new sibling.

Meanwhile, by all accounts, Kate is in excellent hands at St. Mary’s Hospital. According to People, the hospital was "extensively refurbished in 2012, just in time for George’s arrival, and is decorated with modern art by London’s Julian Opie." I don't know about you, but personally I only like to give birth whilst surrounded by top notch modern art!

The soon-to-be mother and father of three announced the pregnancy back in September, via another statement from the palace.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

As with her first two pregnancies, poor Kate suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, an extreme form of "morning sickness" that sounds like sheer hell on Earth, given that regular old morning sickness is already absolute torture. Back in September, Today reported that William shared his wife had tried to ease her symptoms with ginger: "Ginger biscuits — but there's not much ginger can do to stop that. We've done all that," Prince William said at an awards ceremony and reception celebrating the Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund. But anyone whose every been pregnant knows how pitiful biscuits are in the face of such wretched nausea. We laugh at you, ginger biscuits!

Thankfully, though Kate had to miss Prince George's first day of school this September (a day that I hope she will not let linger in her personal Mommy Guilt hall of fame), she must have started feeling better into her second and third trimester, as the Duchess has been out and about at public events, looking absolutely healthy stunning, as per usual.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A new baby is such a joy, and this newest little one is joining a beautifully loving family, which is of course the most royal thing in the world.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.