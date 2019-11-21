Kids are pretty unpredictable, and when you're a parent sometimes you just have to roll with it. Even when you're a royal parent. Yes, even Kate Middleton has to skip events for her kids from time to time — this is peak parenthood. Because no matter who you are, sometimes life with kids means changing plans unexpectedly and it's refreshing to know that applies to royal moms and dads, too.

Middleton and her husband Prince William share three children together, 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 1-year-old Prince Louis. The royal couple clearly work hard to strike the right balance between their duties as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their mom and dad responsibilities, and sometimes adjustments need to be made. Plans have to be cancelled, as they were this week.

Middleton was slotted to appear with her husband at the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square, as well as the reception at the National Portrait Gallery afterwards. Prince William has been patron of the Tusk Conservation since 2005 and will be in attendance, but Kensington Palace shared the news that Middleton would "no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children," according to a statement provided to the Daily Mirror. The media outlet did add that she would still get a chance to meet with finalists at Kensington Palace for afternoon tea, which sounds pretty great.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The palace spokesperson didn't explain precisely why Middleton needed to miss the event with her kids, but any mom out there can tell you there could be a million different reasons. Especially now that both Princess Charlotte and Prince George are students at Thomas's Battersea School in London. For all royal fans know she might be catching up on school projects with her kids. Certainly no one would blame her.

As for little Prince Louis, he is reportedly keeping his mother busy with his brand new music and dance class. The Mail on Sunday reported recently that Middleton attends weekly Monkey Music sessions with her youngest, where she joins other parents in singing and dancing for just $15 per session.

Between the music classes with little Prince Louis and her reported pub night with the other school moms, Middleton is fast becoming the poster woman for relatable young mom. While the attendees of the events Middleton missed for her children were presumably disappointed, I hope they understand. The Duchess of Cambridge is a royal, but she's also a mom. And she deserves to prioritize her kids sometimes.