Everyone needs a little comfort during quarantine — and the best kind of comfort obviously comes from baked goods. Even Kate Middleton and Prince William have apparently been baking a lot while they've been hunkered down at home with their children.

For the past few months, like many families around the world, Prince William, Middleton, and their three kids have been spending a lot of time at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And after all that time at home, Prince William went out for his first official royal visit in person at the King's Lynn Ambulance Station at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. While he was there, according to The Daily Express, he told staff that he had been doing some baking during the quarantine.

"I'm worried about the waistline of the nation as well with all the chocolate and cakes," Prince William joked. "I've done a lot of baking at home. Chocolate goes down very well."

Apparently chocolate goes down exceptionally well with Prince William; over the Easter holiday, Middleton called him out for eating the chocolate during a video call. Now that he is working on his baking skills, there will be no stopping him.

Baking has basically become the world's most popular pastime during the coronavirus lockdown and psychologist Dr. Carla Manly previously told Romper that there's a perfectly understandable reason for that. "During a crisis, people tend to move into a protective mode," Manly explained. "As they emotionally and physically 'hunker down' to protect themselves and their families, it's common to think of basic ways to be self-sufficient."

To be fair, this is not Prince William's first foray into the world of baking. Over the Christmas holidays, he and Kate Middleton filmed A Berry Royal Christmas with Great British Bake-Off host Mary Berry for the BBC. During the special, Middleton told Berry that her husband is "very good at breakfast," and he seemed to hold his own during their roulade challenge.

As for Middleton, she admitted to Berry that she is such a huge fan of hers that, according to The Sun, "One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces, and your face is all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry.' So he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today.”

Fortunately for little Prince Louis, he now has two bakers in the family. Bring on the chocolate chip cookies.