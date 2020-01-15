Even the Royal Family are fans of some fast fashion retailers. In fact, Kate Middleton wore a $36 Zara dress for her first royal outing of 2020. Granted, the coat she wore over it was from legendary fashion designer Alexander McQueen, but the dress itself is still listed on Zara's website for less than $40.

Originally retailing for $129, the printed dress with belt from Zara is basically perfect for Middleton. It features a classic black-and-white herringbone pattern all over, with a flowy high collar and a tie at the neck. The long-sleeved dress even includes a belt in same the matching fabric. Elegant and classic, it looks right at home in Middleton's most recent photographs.

Scoring this dress for yourself might take a little bit of work, however, as it appears to be sold out in all sizes online on Zara's US site. (As a fast fashion retailer, however, the store Zara may well respond to the inevitable increase in demand for the dress and produce many more in the next few days.) For right now, however, your best bet is to check any nearby stores for availability. With any luck, you'll just happen to find this royal-approved dress in your size at a deep discount. (Editor's note: A quick search using the "check in-store availability" function on the Zara site found the dress at three stores near me.) Enjoy shopping, and remember that even the Royal Family uses looks from Zara's discount rack to great effect.

Middleton has a long history of rocking affordable fashion options. In fact, Middleton has worn Zara clothes for quite a while, even sporting other light, flowy dresses from the brand. In a move that delighted frugal fashion fans everywhere, Middleton wore $40 Zara jeans on previous royal outings. Her fondness for affordable fashion also includes her footwear choices. The affordable flats Kate Middleton regularly wears include plenty of pairs that retail for less than $100, including Superga sneakers and Sebago Bala boat shoes.

The Alexander McQueen coat, however, is probably not available for less than 40 bucks anywhere. Bummer.