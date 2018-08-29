If it wasn't enough that Kendall and Grocery Store Joe were in a love triangle with Leo, Venmo John was thrown into the mix to make it a love square. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like Kendall is going to choose anyone other than Joe when it's all said and done. But when Kendall and Venmo John kissed on Bachelor in Paradise, Twitter had some thoughts.

Where I'm sitting, that kiss was way out of left field. I know there's plenty that viewers don't get to see on BiP, but when Kendall and John talked about their mutual interest in and attraction for each other, it was a big surprise to me. It also seemed like far too much extra drama in a situation that had already been made messy enough by Leo and Kendall's connection while she was also interested in Joe.

For the most part, fans on Twitter were also incredibly surprised by the sudden turn of events. After their kiss, Kendall and John didn't pursue anything else with each other and it seemed to have made her realize once and for all that Joe was the guy for her. But it had the potential to change things in a big way. Luckily, it was just one strange moment on an episode of absolute madness and drama.

After Kendall's kiss with John on BiP Tuesday night, she said that she did feel an attraction and connection with him. Which was, once again, surprising for most viewers. But I think most fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when she said that the kiss also made her realize how real her feelings for Joe are. It didn't stop fans from wondering how the kiss even happened, though.

