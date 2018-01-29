Kendrick Lamar’s Grammys Performance Was So Powerful, Twitter Can't Stop Talking About It

Every year there are tons of performance at the Grammy Awards that make an impact on viewers, but this year the opening act alone set up the show for the handful of amazing musical acts to come. And Kendrick Lamar's Grammys performance was so powerful that Twitter can't stop talking about it. He wasn't alone, though, as U2 and Dave Chappelle gave him a little help on stage. Bono joined him during "XXX" and later, Chappelle came out to talk in the middle of the performance and say, "I just want to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America."

Lamar segued into his song "DNA" and his overall performance, complete with stage full of dancers in soldiers' camploflogue uniforms, ended with the pseudo soldiers falling to the floor in red hoodies with the sound of a gunshot ringing out. Needless to say, it was easily one of the most powerful performances of the night.

More to come...