In an uncomfortable twist for the House of Cards universe, Kevin Spacey channeled Frank Underwood in a YouTube message to fans seemingly about the sexual assault allegations against him. Donning a holiday inspired apron, the actor dropped the video on Christmas Eve, shortly after authorities announced that he was charged with felony sexual assault, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey — for a mind-boggling reason — seemingly decided that the day before Christmas was the perfect time to address the sexual assault allegations against him. Titled, "Let Me Be Frank," the YouTube video (which does not appear to be affiliated with Netflix, btw) shows Spacey appearing to impersonate his former House of Cards character, President Frank Underwood. As if that isn't cringe-worthy enough, the actor relayed his message while "cooking" a turkey. Yikes.

"I know what you want," Spacey said, starting off the video in Underwood's signature Southern accent. "Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, too powerful. After all, we shared everything, you and I. I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of."

He added: "I shocked you with my honestly, but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn't. So we're not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back."

Kevin Spacey on YouTube

Spacey then went on to acknowledge the "presumption" surrounding his life, while stating that he won't "pay the price" for things he "didn't do." Although Spacey didn't address the allegations against him outright, he seemingly alluded to them while rehashing Underwood's impeachment and death on the Netflix series.

"Of course, some believed everything and have been just waiting with baited breath to hear me confess it all," he said. They're just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Only you and I both know it's never that simple, not in politics and not in life."

He continued:

All this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending, and to think it could have been such a memorable sendoff.I can promise you this. If I didn't pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do.

Spacey concluded the message on an ominous note, stating: "My confidence grows each day that soon enough, you will know the full truth. Wait a minute, now that I think of it, you never actually saw me die, did you? Conclusions can be so deceiving."

In a bizarre twist, Spacey's video surfaced on the same day the Cape and Islands, Massachusetts, district attorney announced that the actor was charged with felony sexual assault.

Spacey "will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery at Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7, 2019," THR confirmed.

Spacey did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment.

The incident in question allegedly occurred in July 2016 at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Spacey allegedly sexually assaulted a then 18-year-old male after plying him with drinks.

As for fans' response to Spacey's message? People are a bit unnerved, and understandably so.

"(Kevin Spacey is meeting with the worst PR company of all time) PR flack: 'So here's our idea: we film you, in character as Frank Underwood, in a poorly-lit kitchen, reciting a ton of skin-crawling dialogue, and then we release the clip on Christmas Eve.'

Spacey: 'Perfect.'"

"Ladies and gentlemen, Kevin Spacey with the WEIRDEST flex to end off 2018," someone else said.

"After watching that Kevin Spacey video I need to cleanse my palette with something less unhinged and creepy like The Human Centipede," another person added.

One user commented: "What would convince me of Kevin Spacey’s innocence? I dunno, if he did a poorly lit Christmas-themed cooking video in character from the show he was fired from."

Is there a button that allows you to like all of these tweets at once? If not, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey needs to add this feature ASAP.

Jokes aside, fingers crossed that this is the last time Spacey aka Frank Underwood will hijack Christmas Eve to deliver a video message that no one asked for.